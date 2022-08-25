100,000-plus Arkansans could see relief from student loan debt under Biden plan

Under a new student loan debt forgiveness plan announced Wednesday by President Joe Biden, more than 100,000 Arkansans could see the entirety of their student loan debt wiped out, according to the Arkansas Student Loan Authority.

Biden's plan will be "implemented and managed by the U.S. Department of Education," said Tony Williams, director of the Arkansas Student Loan Authority, a division of the Arkansas Department of Commerce. The Education Department will "work through federal loan services to make sure these loans are forgiven and erased."

Williams said that "about one-third of all borrowers in the U.S. have $10,000 or less in student loan debt, and we think that number in Arkansas is around 125,000 to 130,000 people. Early estimate, without seeing all of the details of the plan, [this would mean] $2 to $3 billion in student loan forgiveness in Arkansas."

Nationally, more than 43 million people have federal student loan debt in the U.S., with the average debt roughly $37,000 per borrower, according to the Education Data Initiative, a group that provides research and resources on higher education in the United States. The outstanding federal loan balance is about $1.6 trillion in the U.S.

"Overall, there's over $13 billion in student debt in Arkansas [for] about 350,000 to 400,000 borrowers," with borrowers carrying an average of $33,000 in student loan debt, Williams said. "Students borrow about $600 million in federal loans in Arkansas annually."

For the 3,845 graduates of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville's class of 2021, 1,750 students, or 46%, used federal loans, with an average borrowed amount of $20,961, according to the university. UA is the state's largest school, with 29,068 students in the Fall 2021 semester, according to the Arkansas Division of Higher Education.

More than half of the 5,510 undergraduate students at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock receive or are eligible for Pell Grants, and the plan announced Wednesday by the Biden Administration "will provide financial assistance for many current and former students," said Jonathan Coleman, director of financial aid and scholarships at the university.

"The University of Arkansas at Little Rock continues to prioritize an affordable and quality higher education experience for all students, [holding] tuition and fees flat for a third year and [using] a competitive scholarship portfolio to continue reducing the institution's net price of attendance."

THE PLAN

Individuals who make less than $125,000 a year but did not receive Pell Grants -- typically awarded by the U.S. Department of Education to undergraduates with exceptional financial needs and which usually doesn't need to be repaid -- are eligible for $10,000 in federal student loan forgiveness under the Biden plan.

Borrowers who hold loans with the Education Department and make less than $125,000 a year are eligible for up to $20,000 in student loan forgiveness if they obtained Pell Grants.

The Biden plan would also change income-based repayment for student loans, cutting in half the amount borrowers would have to pay each month on their undergraduate loans, raise the amount of income considered non-discretionary -- protecting it from repayment -- and extend the current pause that was set to expire at the end of this month on repayments for all borrowers through December.

Before Wednesday's announcement, the Biden Administration had already erased more than $30 billion in student debt for approximately 1.6 million borrowers by widening the eligibility requirements for pre-existing relief programs and canceling debt of borrowers defrauded by for-profit colleges.

REACTION

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton assailed Biden's proposal.

"There is no such thing as student loan forgiveness -- this is a bailout, paid for by the large majority of Americans who never went to college or who responsibly paid off their debts. Even worse, President Biden's plan ignores the true culprit: bloated, self-serving colleges," the Arkansas Republican said in a statement. "I'll be introducing a bill to hold these colleges accountable for debt, lower tuition, support non-college career paths, and save the taxpayers billions."

U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, a Republican representing Arkansas' third district and a member of the a member of the House Appropriations Committee, was similarly critical of Biden's plan.

"There is no such thing as canceling student loans. It's debt that will now be contracted to American taxpayers, many of whom never went to college or have already honored what they owe," Womack said in a statement. "Someone always has to pay. And -- as has been with all of the Biden Administration's proposals --it's coming straight from your wallet."

Administrators from state universities in Arkansas praised the plan as beneficial.

"We know that some students rely on student loans to complete their education and prepare for their careers, and this will impact many of our alumni," said Bill Smith, chief communications officer for Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, where enrollment was 12,863 in the Fall 2021 semester.

"From what we learned today, this will transpire directly between individual students and the U.S. Department of Education, (but) we will be awaiting more detailed information so we can be a resource for our current and former students."

University of Central Arkansas President Houston Davis said he was pleased with the Biden Plan because it would benefit graduates.

"The announcement today from President Biden will no doubt assist many of our alumni and future alumni," said Davis, whose campus had 10,105 students in the Fall 2021 semester. "While we look forward to learning more as additional details come forward, we are very happy for alumni that will benefit from this move."