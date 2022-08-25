2 people injured in shooting on Little Rock's Kanis Road

Two people suffered non life-threatening injuries in a Thursday night shooting on Kanis Road in Little Rock, according to a tweet from the Little Rock Police Department.

The two victims were not identified, and no information was provided about the suspect or suspects in the incident.

The shooting happened in the 8000 block of Kanis Road, police spokesman Mark Edwards said. The site is located about 2 miles east-southeast of the Interstate 430/Interstate 630 interchange in Little Rock.

Edwards was unable to provide more information on the circumstances of the shooting.

Police had closed Kanis Road between John Barrow Road and 12th Street to search for evidence, including shell casings and bullets, Edwards said, adding that the stretch of road was likely to be closed for some time on Thursday.

An entry on the Little Rock police dispatch log showed a report of shots fired at a residence in the 8000 block of Kanis Road at 7:24 p.m. Thursday.