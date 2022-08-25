A turning point

For individuals who struggle with cognitive decline and dementia issues, getting a formal diagnosis can be the biggest struggle.

Factors such as hesitancy to talk with a doctor and misdiagnosis can cause a years-long lapse from when cognitive changes begin to when a diagnosis is made. That's why it's important to find alternate screening tools to better serve individuals with possible cognitive decline, particularly in rural areas such as Arkansas where waitlists for neuropsychological assessments can be six to nine months.

As a clinical exercise physiologist and a trained researcher, I know how important it is to focus not only on treatment but on prevention as well. Experts leading the research into Alzheimer's agree, and continue to work to find ways to stave off this devastating disease.

This year's Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC), held earlier this month in San Diego, had more than 4,000 scientific presentations sharing promising data on everything from treatment/clinical trials to the link between dementia and ultra-processed food.

I've attended AAIC for the last four years not only through the lens of a researcher, but as a person at risk of developing Alzheimer's disease based on my family history. When I attended my first conference, my attention was focused on identifying early markers of cognitive decline and prevention strategies. Now we're learning strategies that can impact someone already struggling with dementia.

My entire career, I've studied how the body and brain work together. Research in my lab focused on how an older adult's physical health was positively impacted by exercise training, specifically power training. What we've found is that sustained physical activity can improve the ability of older adults to live independently.

What was missing from both my training and research was understanding the interplay between physical and cognitive health. My interest in cognition was sparked when I began collaborating with Neurotrack Technologies, a technology startup company. Neurotrack provided me with an alternative view of the benefits of exercise, including delaying cognitive decline among individuals at risk for developing Alzheimer's disease.

My lab has produced data on the positive relationship between physical and cognitive function. The long-term goal is to develop a simple measure of physical function that will allow physicians to track small changes over time with the ability to predict cognitive decline.

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's, and that number is expected to increase to 13 million by 2050, underscoring the urgency of this issue. The shift in focus of the research from treatment to prevention is both exciting and necessary, but we need to continue to raise awareness about both.

The Alzheimer's Association estimates that 80 percent of people don't know the signs of mild cognitive impairment, which can be an early stage of the disease. That delay in recognizing the signs results in delays for interventions and treatments.

Basically, the sooner we know something is wrong, the sooner we can do something about it.

For more information on resources and support for those living with dementia and their caregivers, visit www.alz.org.

Michelle Gray, Ph.D., is an associate professor in exercise science at the University of Arkansas.