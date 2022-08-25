April Wallace: Mom uses books to get kids ready for school

Both my little boys began school last week. It's fair to say that's the only thing that's been on my mind for most of the summer. But I think that's justified.

Elliott had his first-ever day of preschool, meaning that after three and a half years of mama-care and occasional grandma-care, he's now making his grand entrance into the larger world, where he will have a chance to make friends, have conversations and pick up playtime hobbies and routines completely independent of his parents and older brothers.

Meanwhile, Henry entered kindergarten, the big leagues!

No matter what stage of life we're facing next, I always use books as a soft opening. We had plenty to choose from due to Henry's first year in preschool, which was only a year ago. So we broke out the fun reads to explore school from many angles.

We read books about being afraid you're not ready for school, about missing the bus and having to find a friend to get you there, about a puppy following his owner to class, about a little pirate who desperately wants to go but his parents aren't so sure and about a variety of animals -- what they were afraid of, how they got ready and how they dealt with it.

Of course we attended the school's open house event, where both boys met their teachers, poked around their new rooms and cubbies and inspected the potties to see if they were the scary kind with the automatic sensors. (Good news, they weren't!)

Then, when they seemed as ready as they could be, it was this mama's turn. I ran the couple of miles to their school just to see if I could do so in an apocalyptic circumstance. I also biked it a couple more times for good measure. And as I made those trips, I listened to two podcasts that gave me a little peace.

Happy as a Mother released one called "Is my child ready for kindergarten?" It focused on social and emotional readiness as well as the continually increasing high academic standards in the U.S. for this age, sometimes beyond the confines of typical development.

It's true that as parents we face a lot of pressure to make sure our kids are "kindergarten ready," and with so many sources and so much marketing thrown in the mix, it can be hard to understand what that truly means anymore. This recording set my mind at ease because it focuses mostly on your child's ability to be in a new environment without you and lightly also on the attitude of being ready to learn something new.

Respectful Parenting by Janet Lansbury released an episode called "Easing Our Children's Transition to School," which talks about the anxiety both child and parent face when beginning school or daycare for the first time. It was helpful to hear that the difficult goodbyes don't necessarily point to your child not being ready for the experience. On the contrary, Lansbury believes it's a natural part of the process and discusses ways to ease in.

On our big day, my boys slipped on their brand new superhero shirts, donned their backpacks, gave me a hug and wave and went happily on their way. I know that's what I've been aspiring toward for months now, but it still didn't prepare me to be the only one who shed a few tears.