Arkansas’ new covid cases continues to rise; cases among children up 30%

An uptick in Arkansas' new coronavirus cases -- linked by a state health official to the start of the 2022-23 school year -- continued for a second day on Wednesday as the number of people hospitalized in the state with the virus rose slightly.

The state's death toll from covid-19, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by seven, to 11,877.

State Epidemiologist Mike Cima said only two of the deaths reported Wednesday happened within the past month.

Of the others, he said, one was from May and four were from early July.

The state's count of cases rose Wednesday by 1,231 -- larger by 94 than the rise on Tuesday and by 175 than the one the previous Wednesday.

It was the second daily increase in a row that was larger than the one a week earlier.

Cima said about 30% of the new cases Wednesday were among children, which he said is "a bit higher" than usual.

"In looking at the data, it's pretty apparent that we are seeing an increase in activity in our pediatric population," Cima said.

New cases also rose among children at the start of the 2021-22 school year, when the delta variant was the predominant coronavirus strain, even as they declined among other age groups, Cima said.

He said he expects the current uptick to continue for the rest of this week and possibly into next week.

"How far it goes beyond that, I think, remains to be seen, but I am hopeful that it will be short-lived and the trend will resume downward in the very near future," Cima said.

One difference between this year and last year, he noted, is that covid-19 vaccines are now available to children as young as six months old.

At the start of the 2021-22 school year, only those age 12 and older were eligible.

"I think vaccination across the board is one of the most important things that we have available to us for combating the worst that covid-19 has to offer," he said.

Cima said health officials also saw an increase in new cases among children and adults age 12-24 early last week, as classes began at some school districts, although the state's overall new case numbers declined later in the week.

The number of covid-19 patients in the state's hospitals, which fell by 17 on Tuesday, rose Wednesday by two, to 305.

Despite day-to-day fluctuations, however, Cima said the number hospitalized still appears to be on the decline from the peak of 442 it reached last month.

"Even though cases are going up with kids, given the level of immunity out there from natural infection or from vaccination, I don't expect hospitalizations to change that much, but it is something that we are keeping a very, very close eye on," Cima said.

Pulaski County had the most new cases, 136, on Wednesday, followed by Washington County with 86 and Benton County with 64.

The state's cumulative count of cases since March 2020 rose to 925,880.

Growing for the second day in a row, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period rose to 893, which was still down slightly from an average of 897 a day the previous week.

With new cases outpacing recoveries, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose Wednesday by 27, to 10,705.

Dropping for the third day in a row, however, the number who were intensive care fell by five, to 63.

Rising for the second straight day, number on ventilators grew by three, to 18.