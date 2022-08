Hot Springs, 1910: On this card of the Majestic Hotel was penned, “There are people in our hotel from everywhere & every room is filled.” The Majestic was erected on Park Avenue in 1902. While awaiting renovation, the boarded up historic building burned in 2014. A number of ideas have been floated about redeveloping the site.

