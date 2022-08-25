ARKANSAS TRAVELERS SCHEDULE
All times Central
AUGUST
DATE;OPPONENT;TIME
25;Tulsa;6:35 p.m.
26;Tulsa;7:05 p.m.
27;Tulsa;7:05 p.m.
28;Tulsa;1:35 p.m.
29;Off
30;at Midland;6:30 p.m.
31;at Midland;6:30 p.m.
SEPTEMBER
1;at Midland;7 p.m.
2;at Midland;7 p.m.
3;at Midland;7 p.m.
4;at Midland;2 p.m.
5;Off
6;at Amarillo;6:05 p.m.
7;at Amarillo;6:05 p.m.
8;at Amarillo;6:05 p.m.
9;at Amarillo;7:05 p.m.
10;at Amarillo;7:05 p.m.
11;at Amarillo;1:05 p.m.
12;Off
13;Corpus Christi;6:35 p.m.
14;Corpus Christi;6:35 p.m.
15;Corpus Christi;6:35 p.m.
16;Corpus Christi;7:05 p.m.
17;Corpus Christi;7:05 p.m.
18;Corpus Christi;1:35 p.m.