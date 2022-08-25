Sections
Arkansas Travelers schedule

Today at 2:22 a.m.

All times Central

AUGUST

DATE;OPPONENT;TIME

25;Tulsa;6:35 p.m.

26;Tulsa;7:05 p.m.

27;Tulsa;7:05 p.m.

28;Tulsa;1:35 p.m.

29;Off

30;at Midland;6:30 p.m.

31;at Midland;6:30 p.m.

SEPTEMBER

1;at Midland;7 p.m.

2;at Midland;7 p.m.

3;at Midland;7 p.m.

4;at Midland;2 p.m.

5;Off

6;at Amarillo;6:05 p.m.

7;at Amarillo;6:05 p.m.

8;at Amarillo;6:05 p.m.

9;at Amarillo;7:05 p.m.

10;at Amarillo;7:05 p.m.

11;at Amarillo;1:05 p.m.

12;Off

13;Corpus Christi;6:35 p.m.

14;Corpus Christi;6:35 p.m.

15;Corpus Christi;6:35 p.m.

16;Corpus Christi;7:05 p.m.

17;Corpus Christi;7:05 p.m.

18;Corpus Christi;1:35 p.m.

