Bill aims to help regional colleges

Two local universities will become eligible for federal grants designed to spur economic and community development projects in hopes of building stronger communities if a bill is signed, a congressman announced Wednesday.

Rep. Bruce Westerman (R-Arkansas), whose Fourth District covers the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and University of Arkansas at Monticello, said those schools and two others in southwest Arkansas are among those that will benefit from HR 8688, or the Boosting University Investments in Low-Income Districts (BUILD) Act, if it works its way through Congress. The latest action taken on the bill was a referral to the Subcommittee on Economic Development, Public Buildings and Emergency Management on Aug. 10. Westerman is co-sponsoring the bill with Rep. Jim Costa (D-California).

"I am proud to co-sponsor Congressman Costa's BUILD Act to foster the economic success of low-income communities by investing in Regional Public Universities that otherwise would not have access to the grants available to large, land-grant universities," Westerman said. "Regional universities are instrumental in community-wide development and raising the standard of living across the board. By providing specialized grant opportunities with guard rails to ensure responsible utilization, Fourth District institutions such as Henderson State University, Southern Arkansas University Main Campus, the University of Arkansas at Monticello and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will be empowered to better serve their communities."

The bill aims to close the federal funding gap between large, public research universities and regional public universities, or RPUs, by creating a special designation that sets aside funding for the latter, according to a news release from Westerman's office. The schools that would be eligible must be four-year colleges that rely on in-state enrollment and not R1 research or land-grant universities.

A grant program for designated RPU would provide federal grants between $25 million and $50 million per school over five years to:

• address regional public health challenges by building and maintaining health clinics accessible to the public on or near a campus

• support local entrepreneurs with opportunities to apply for federal grants that can help start or grow a business and support small-business development

• building and maintaining municipal broadband networks and related infrastructure for eligible and designated schools

• renovate, construct or maintain buildings including libraries, laboratories, housing for students, museums, theaters and art centers and

• partner with industries and higher education institutions to create jobs in order to help decrease the unemployment rate in the community.

The act would grant up to $1.7 billion per year for five years in total and could benefit up to 174 public four-year institutions including UAPB, UAM, Henderson State and SAU. The Fourth District of Arkansas would be in the top 10 among districts for the number of eligible schools, according to Westerman's office.

"UAM is a model regional higher education institution that contributes to the economic and quality of life indicators in our community, region, state and beyond," UAM Chancellor Peggy Doss said. "The university is dedicated to generating, enriching and sustaining economic development. We welcome the support proposed in the BUILD Act, and we thank Congressman Westerman, a strong supporter of UAM, for his dedication to legislation."