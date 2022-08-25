Cardinals 18, Naturals 7

The Springfield Cardinals blew the game open against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Wednesday night at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale with a 12-run seventh inning.

Through six innings, the Cardinals led 6-0 after Chandler Redmond's grand slam in the fourth.

In the seventh inning, the first seven Cardinals to bat reached base before Jonah Dipoto replaced reliever Will Klein with the score 10-0.

Dipoto struck out the first batter he faced, Irving Lopez, but allowed three hits and a walk to balloon the score to 14-0.

Nick Dunn had already singled in one run in the seventh when he stepped up with the bases loaded. He took the fight pitch he saw and put it over right field to make the score 18-0.

The Naturals would score six runs later in the seventh on a bases-loaded walk, three RBI singles and a sacrifice-fly by CJ Alexander,.

A ninth inning home run by Alexander made the final score 18-7.