Covid cases, hospitalizations in Arkansas continue slow rise

Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases rose Thursday by 1,192 — a slightly smaller increase than the one the previous Thursday — as the number of people hospitalized in the state with the virus rose slightly for the second day in a row.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by 10, to 11,887.

The increase in cases on Thursday was smaller by 39 than the one on Wednesday and by six than the one the previous Thursday.

State Epidemiologist Mike Cima said, however, that health officials were continuing to see an uptick in cases among children following the start of the 2022-23 school year.

Among adults of all ages, he said, new cases were continuing to decline from the peak they reached last month.

After rising the previous two days, the average daily increase in the state's overall case count over a rolling seven-day period fell slightly on Thursday, to 892.

Growing for the third day in a row, however, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose by 138, to 10,843, as new cases outpaced recoveries.

It was the first time the active case total had grown for three or more consecutive days since it peaked at 16,946 on July 20.

After rising by two on Wednesday, the number of covid-19 patients in the state's hospitals rose Thursday by two more, to 307.

The number who were in intensive care, which fell the previous three days, rose by eight, to 71.

The number on ventilators fell by five, to 13, after rising the previous two days.