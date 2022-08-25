Creative Arkansas Community Hub and Exchange funding Northwest Arkansas music collaboration with $1.2 million

A total of eight local music-oriented nonprofit groups were formed into a cohort Wednesday and will collectively receive $1.2 million over the next two years in a new program funded by the Creative Arkansas Community Hub and Exchange (CACHE).

The eight recipients are the House of Songs, City Sessions, Black Fret, the Music Education Initiative, NWA Jazz Society, Music Moves Arkansas, the Teen Action and Support Center (TASC) and the Ra-Ve Cultural Foundation. Together they will make up the Music Organizations Advancement Coalition.

"It's a commitment to sit at the same table and have two years of shared learning for [these] organizations that have programming focused in music in some way," said Kelsey Howard, director of arts services and strategic partnerships for CACHE. "It will build relationships and [allow them to] partner with each other in new ways to cultivate a more cohesive collaborative music ecosystem ... and make the region more vibrant."

Funding comes from the Walton Family Foundation and will go toward creative collaboration and professional development to strengthen common areas like diversity, equity, inclusion and access; board and leadership development; financial sustainability; communications; and storytelling, according to a news release.

Goals for the next two years include providing some traditional learning avenues for the nonprofit groups, like workshops, listening to and speaking with local and national thought leaders about various topics in the music industry that are relevant to each and sharing their feedback with each other, Howard said. But each of the learning opportunities will be informed from early discussions with the nonprofit organizations. They're not prescriptive professional programming that could be fitting for just any nonprofit group.

"We'll only provide learning that is relevant to them," Howard said. "We asked them, 'What are things you're most interested in learning; what areas of growth are most exciting to discuss and learn about in this group?' So a lot of our topics are driven by the group and their needs."

The new coalition will develop talent and put on free shows and events throughout Northwest Arkansas, according to the news release, but Howard said there aren't any set markers for each organization. The idea is to encourage and increase overall collaboration and understanding of others in the local music ecosystem, she said.

"We're further cultivating a scene that's been here a long time," Howard said. "For that to grow, it needs respect for the work that's already happened and the talent that's already here, and to create those opportunities ... and give them the trust that they know their audience and their goals.

"We're excited to see it grow."