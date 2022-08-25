Marriage Licenses

Olvin Dominguez, 31, and Kara Padron, 34, both of Little Rock.

Albert Roberts, 52, and Shene Miller, 47, both of England.

Blake Isom, 32, and Allison Smith, 38, both of Maumelle.

Steven Boyster, 26, and Molly Atkinson, 26, both of Conway.

Jerron Johnson, 25, and Haley Jackson, 23, both of Little Rock.

Christopher Scott, 37, and Ronshay Wilson, 29, both of North Little Rock.

Tayshawn Burl, 25, and Gabrielle Fontenot, 23, both of North Little Rock.

La'quan Staton, 27, and Tashala Taylor, 26, both of Little Rock.

Braylon Graves, 27, and Shyenne Dudley-Ervin, 27, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

22-3001. Lashelle Morris v. Anthony Morris.

22-3003. Christine Whitmire v. Brian Whitmire.

22-3005. Andrea Malmstrom v. Scott Malmstrom.

22-3008. Meghan Thomas v. Steven Thomas.

22-3011. Tiffany Phillips v. Delshawn Griffin.

22-3012. Dewanda Williams v. Leo Clark, Jr.

22-3013. Latoya Thompson v. Brandon Hammonds.

22-3014. Kristen Flake v. Corine Gibbs.

GRANTED

19-794. Michael Preston v. Alani Preston.

21-1801. Cheri Hines v. Robert Hines.

22-2313. Delxia Tripplett v. Anthony Tripplett, Jr.

21-2573. Irma Coutino v. Huber Rodriguez,

21-3608. Connie Curry v. James Curry, Jr.

22-742. Laura Shirley v. Steven Shirley.

22-1010. Tamaiko Winston v. William Winston.

22-1052. Kandice Parker-Hicks v. Bryce Hicks.

22-1742. Jessica Hughes v. Thomas Hughes.

22-2513. Leonard Smith v. Kathryn Pearson.