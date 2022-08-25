Defending state champs to clash

The wait is finally over, high school football has returned. Alma and Prescott got things started on Tuesday with wins over Van Buren and Bismarck, respectively, and there are 86 more games left on the opening week slate.

The Friday slate features plenty of interesting matchups, but only one of them features two defending state champions. For the third straight season Joe T. Robinson and Pulaski Academy will square off, this one taking place at PA's Joe B. Hatcher Field in Little Rock.

The Bruins will feature fresh faces at quarterback and running back, but having arguably the state's best wide receiver corps and a strong offensive line should mean their high-scoring ways aren't going anywhere.

There are few schools that will feature as many new faces as the Senators, with 19 of 22 of last season's starters having graduated. Sophomore quarterback Quentin Murphy received multiple Division I scholarship offers this summer, but will likely come with some growing pains in his first season with the varsity squad.

There hasn't been a team in the state capable of stopping PA's offense in quite a while, so the difference will be if Murphy can grow up on the fly and put up points.

Last season's matchup was over by halftime as the Bruins had built a 53-15 lead heading into the break, thanks to a 37-point second quarter outburst. This was Robinson's lone loss.

The Bruins' average margin of victory of 26 points in the past two meetings. The Senators are some of the best the state has to offer, but the scoreboard may not show that come the final buzzer. Pulaski Academy 54, Joe T. Robinson 21

BENTON VS. BRYANT (SAT.) Is there any better way to end the first week of football than one of the state's marquee rivalries? The Hornets ran away with the matchup 42-3 last season, and the Panthers haven't been within two touchdowns since 2017. Bryant hasn't lost the Salt Bowl since 2005, and that streak doesn't seem like it will be in any jeopardy Saturday. Bryant 42, Benton 17

FAYETTEVILLE AT CABOT This game features a pair of fourth-year head coaches looking to make the leap into the elite of Class 7A. The Bulldogs came away with a 34-27 victory last season in the 7A quarterfinals on their way to a state championship appearance. Returning 15 starters who made it to the Rock should be enough. Fayetteville 31, Cabot 21

FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE AT FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE If Benton and Bryant aren't the state's marquee matchup, it might just be this one -- and it's certainly the more competitive. Northside holds the all-time lead 34-25-2, having won the previous six games. The Grizzlies have struggled against 7A's elite, but if there's one game they know how to win, it's this one. Fort Smith Northside 27, Fort Smith Southside 24

MARION AT WYNNE The Patriots narrowly won 24-21 to open last season, but later had to forfeit the win, along with one other, for violating the Arkansas Activities Association's eligibility rules. Wynne has won three straight, but a high-flying Marion offense, led by wide receiver Donnie Cheers III, should help break that streak. Marion 41, Wynne 34

HARRISON AT SPRINGDALE The Goblins are coming off their first multi-loss regular season since 2017 and face a Bulldogs squad that is looking to right the ship after three straight losing campaigns. Harrison allowed a total of 16 points across its final three conference games last season and returns six starters on defense. That group will be key as the Goblins look to find a new quarterback. Harrison 26, Springdale 24

JONESBORO AT WEST MEMPHIS The Golden Hurricane have won the previous two matchups against their former 6A-East rival, including a 40-0 rout at home in 2021. The Hurricane's fate as the newest member of Class 7A is yet to be seen, but they should gain a boost against the Blue Devils. Jonesboro 38, West Memphis 24

ARKADELPHIA AT CAMDEN FAIRVIEW The Badgers have their sights set on their first state championship since 1998, led by senior quarterback Donovan Whitten. The Cardinals return a stellar gunslinger of their own in Martavious Thomas, who threw for 3,257 yards and 34 touchdowns as a junior. Don't look away from this one too long or you will certainly miss something. Arkadelphia 45, Camden Fairview 39

FARMINGTON AT GREENBRIER The Cardinals return 14 starters from the squad that put together the school's most wins since 2011. Greenbrier returns five starters from one of its best teams in school history. The Panthers started 2021 with a 12-game win streak leading into the Class 5A championship, but continuity will be key in this one. Farmington 31, Greenbrier 27

MAUMELLE AT SYLVAN HILLS Former Joe T. Robinson defensive coordinator Brian Maupin takes charge of the Hornets following a 4-7 season. The Bears are coming off back-to-back winning seasons and return 12 starters. An experienced Sylvan Hills offensive line, led by tackle Braden Crowley, will handle business against a team in its first game in a new system. Sylvan Hills 30, Maumelle 20

LONOKE AT CENTRAL ARKANSAS CHRISTIAN The Jackrabbits put together their most wins since 2013 with an 8-2 regular season, but fell to Ashdown in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs. They return seven starters on each side of the ball. The Mustangs are looking to bounce back from a dismal 2-8 season with new quarterback Grayson Wilson. Experience wins over. Lonoke 27, Central Arkansas Christian 21

POCAHONTAS AT BATESVILLE SOUTHSIDE The Redskins return one of the Class 4A's best playmakers in quarterback Connor Baker. The two-time all-state athlete, once at quarterback and once at running back, is one of 16 returning starters from a squad that claimed its first conference title since 2016. The Southerners are looking to build off their most wins since 2017, but are in search of a new quarterback. Pocahontas 39, Batesville Southside 28

HARDING ACADEMY AT VALLEY VIEW The three-time defending Class 3A state champion is moving up to Class 4A and begins its season with a test against Class 5A's Valley View. The Wildcats lost this matchup31-30 in Week 1 last season for their lone in-state loss. The Wildcats may win their fourth straight state title, but this one should go the Blazers' way. Valley View 31, Harding Academy 24

MARKED TREE AT HECTOR Hector has increased its win total for three consecutive seasons and is looking to get back to winning conference titles and face a Marked Tree squad that hasn't put together a winning season since 2017. Hector's all-conference quarterback Jackson Taylor should start his junior season the same way he left off his sophomore one. Hector 38, Marked Tree 22

MAGNET COVE AT POYEN Panthers quarterback Jacob Clausen won the starting job early last season and led his team to its first conference title in four seasons. The Indians were a yard short of playing for a Class 2A state championship last fall, but return just five starters from that group. This should be a close affair, but having someone like Clausen will be the difference. Magnet Cove 28, Poyen 23