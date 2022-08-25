Demand at inflation root, Fed says

The majority of pandemic-era inflation in the United States came from a surge in demand, but supply-chain constraints stoked it further, Federal Reserve Bank of New York research shows.

About 60% of the inflation seen from 2019 to 2021 was driven by demand-side factors, with the rest stemming from supply issues, according to the analysis.

Supply shocks -- which include shortages of workers, raw materials and shipping containers needed globally to produce and move goods -- accounted for the remaining 40% of inflation in the model, with 58 of 66 industrial sectors indentified by the research experiencing supply constraints.

"The bottom line of this decomposition is that supply constraints magnified the impact of higher demand in inflation," Julian di Giovanni, the head of climate-risk studies in the New York Fed's research and statistics group, wrote in a blog post published Wednesday.

Di Giovanni estimated that without supply shock challenges, the annual inflation rate would have reached 6% by the end of 2021, instead of 9%.

However, demand-side factors played a bigger role in driving up prices.

Fiscal and monetary support led to greater demand overall, and the "composition of demand also changed as consumers substituted from services to goods," di Giovanni said. This led to more imbalances between supply and demand that amplified the effects of the supply constraints, the researcher said.

"Put differently, fiscal stimulus and other aggregate demand factors would not have driven inflation this high without the pandemic-related supply constraints," di Giovanni wrote.

The findings provide one answer to a debate that policymakers and politicians have been wrestling with about the nature of inflation, which slowed slightly to 8.5% in July.

While many economists point to the government's generous spending to support Americans during the height of the pandemic as a key factor fueling inflation, the Biden administration has often blamed global supply chain issues and rising fuel prices stemming from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The debate has important implications for the actions policymakers can take to fight price increases. The Fed has aggressively raised interest rates to try to cool consumer demand and the economy, but the central bank has no tools to alleviate supply constraints.

Congress and the Biden administration have begun making big investments in infrastructure and providing incentives for manufacturers of key products like semiconductors to invest in the United States. But the impact from those policies will take years to be felt.

There have been signs recently that supply chain shocks are easing, and di Giovanni said that could be good news for the U.S. inflation rate.

In the absence of new energy shocks or other surprises, it's possible that the easing of bottlenecks in the supply chain "will cause a substantial drop in inflation in the near term," he said.

The consumer price index rose by 8.5% in July from a year earlier, down from the 9.1% annual increase seen in June, which marked a 40-year high for the inflation rate, according to Labor Department data.

Fed officials are aggressively raising interest rates to combat robust price increases by lowering demand and slowing growth. The central bank raised rates by 75 basis points in July for the second month in a row.

Officials are likely to raise rates by 50 basis points or 75 basis points when they meet next month, a decision policymakers say will be determined by economic data.

They will be able to review one more employment report and receive another update on consumer prices before they meet again Sept. 20-21.

Information for this article was contributed by Jonnelle Marte of Bloomberg News and Ana Swanson of The New York Times.