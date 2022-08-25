Documenting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

During six months of war in Ukraine, Associated Press photographers have captured images that are both succinct and eloquent. The click of a shutter is brief, but the stories they tell are deep.

Sometimes they show a life that ended in a moment -- the body of a Russian soldier lying face down in the snow near a ruined tank. Others record a life ending, in agony and terror -- medics carrying a mortally wounded pregnant woman on a stretcher through the ruins of a bomb-ravaged hospital in Mariupol.

There are moments of bold energy, such as a rifle-carrying woman waving a Ukrainian flag in the intensely blue sky as a Kyiv monastery's tower rises in the background.

Some portray lives that are just about to change, heading into the unknown. A father stands outside a railroad car in Kyiv, his hands pressed against the window framing the face of his young daughter as the train prepares to depart the besieged city for faraway but peaceful Lviv. Hundreds of people crowd under a destroyed bridge in the Kyiv suburb of Irpin, wondering if gunfire will abate long enough to even give them a chance to escape into the unknown.

A woman walks her dog in Kyiv, an event from daily life. Her attentive gaze at her pet turns her face away from the ruins of a rocket-destroyed shopping center just behind her.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sits on a staircase in his office, seemingly casually, his legs crossed and his chin resting in a hand. By his posture, he could be a man waiting for a romantic interest who's late. But the piles of sandbags behind him tell of the war's constancy. He is waiting, but not for a date -- instead, to see how and when the war will end.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks April 9 during an interview with The Associated Press in his office in Kyiv, Ukraine. (File Photo/AP/Evgeniy Maloletka)



Two national guard soldiers drink a shot to honor the memory of two late soldiers May 22 in Kharkiv cemetery, eastern Ukraine. (File Photo/AP/Bernat Armangue)



Nila Zelinska holds a doll belonging to her granddaughter May 31 in Potashnya outskirts Kyiv, Ukraine. She found the doll in her destroyed house. Zelinska had just returned to her home town after escaping war to find out she is homeless. (File Photo/AP/Natacha Pisarenko)



A wheat field burns July 29 after Russian shelling a few miles from the Ukrainian-Russian border in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine. (File Photo/AP/Evgeniy Maloletka)



Aleksander, 41, presses his palms against the window March 4 as he says goodbye to his daughter Anna, 5, on a train to Lviv at the Kyiv station, Ukraine. Aleksander chose to stay behind to fight in the war while his family left the country to seek refuge in a neighboring country. (File Photo/AP/Emilio Morenatti)



Maria and Oleh Berest embrace July 29 while posing for their photographer by a fountain on their wedding day as sandbags fortify the opera house in Odesa, Ukraine. (File Photo/AP/David Goldman)



Ukrainians crowd under a destroyed bridge March 5 as they try to flee crossing the Irpin River in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. (File Photo/AP/Emilio Morenatti)



An elderly lady sits in a wheelchair March 8 after being evacuated from Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. (File Photo/AP/Vadim Ghirda)



Medic volunteer Nataliia Voronkova (top right) gives a medical tactical training session to soldiers July 22 in a bomb shelter as air raid sirens go off in Dobropillia, eastern Ukraine. (File Photo/AP/Nariman El-Mofty)

