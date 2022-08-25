Dogs fatally maul Florida mail carrier

INTERLACHEN, Fla. -- Five dogs fatally mauled a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service after her truck broke down along a road in Florida, officials said.

The 61-year-old woman later died of her injuries, the postal service said Tuesday.

Putnam County sheriff's deputies found the woman on the ground when they arrived at the scene in Interlachen Lake Estates on Sunday afternoon, sheriff's officials said in a Facebook post. They also found the dogs inside a fence at a nearby home.

A nearby resident told deputies they heard the woman screaming for help and saw five dogs attacking her. Several neighbors tried pulling the dogs off the woman and one shot a gun into the air to scare the dogs away, the report said.

Deputies started first aid on the woman, who was bleeding severely. They applied tourniquets until a rescue unit arrived and took the woman to a hospital, officials said. The woman was then flown to a trauma center in Gainesville.

The county's animal control unit took custody of the dogs.

An investigation is continuing.