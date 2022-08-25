EDITORIAL: A rainbow for Texas

One could be forgiven for adopting an apocalyptic bent regarding the weather lately. Seems as though Mother Nature is getting more creative. Which isn't good, her creativity. It reminds us of the old Chinese curse: May you live in interesting times.

The Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex is drying out after flash flooding Sunday night and Monday morning killed at least one and left hundreds stranded, some requiring a water rescue. In some areas of the metroplex, this week's weather is being labeled a "1,000-year flood," a term used to describe an event that has a 0.1 percent chance of happening within a given year. But better explained: The flood's so big that folks only expect it every thousand years. That doesn't mean it can't happen next year, too.

Images of cars, stranded in downtown Dallas and completely submerged by flash floodwater, are striking. The rain gauges at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport recorded 3.01 inches of rain in an hour and 9.19 inches in a 24-hour period that ended Monday, the most in almost 100 years. One gauge in Harris County recorded 14.9 inches within 12 hours.

Earlier this summer, other "1,000-year" rain events hit St. Louis, eastern Kentucky and southeastern Illinois.

Meanwhile, tornadoes made rare appearances in the desert Sunday. A double funnel was noticed in southern Utah and northern Arizona. Eyewitness accounts say both touched down, but the National Weather Service so far has confirmed just one touchdown.

Another tornado touched down in Nevada, skirting Interstate 15 not far from Las Vegas. And twisters are rare out west. Arizona averages five a year and Nevada two, the NWS says. The air is too arid and cloud bases too high to allow for tornadoes, usually. Plus, mid-level winds are usually too weak to produce the rotation necessary within a thunderstorm to form a tornado.

The NWS says further that thunderstorms generated during monsoon season in the southwest, which is now, are generally smaller than those seen in the Plains and don't produce supercells.

Other strange weather phenomena hit southern Utah earlier this month. A landspout tornado and a moonbow were confirmed near St. George. A landspout, as its name suggests, is like a waterspout, with ground circulation drawn into the clouds above.

The even rarer moonbow is the same thing as a rainbow, illuminated by the sun's light reflected off the moon instead of from the sun itself. The one seen in Utah was the result of a supermoon, which occurs when the moon reaches full-moon stage while in closest orbit to the Earth.

Thousand-year floods, landspouts and supermoons? Apocalyptic sounding, indeed.

We're grateful for the real heroes: rescue workers and first responders in Dallas and elsewhere, whose work saves lives. Here's wishing for a giant rainbow, and the promise it entails, for our neighbors in Texas.