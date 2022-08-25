EDITORIAL: Radioactive

President Joe Biden launched his victory tour this week.

The president has planned a coast-to-coast stump for Democratic candidates ahead of the November midterms, which he wanted to use as a platform to tout the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act, which may or may not reduce inflation, but who's counting?

The Inflation Reduction Act is as much climate bill as anything, pumping $369 billion into the renewable energy industry and mandating carbon dioxide emissions be cut 40 percent--40 percent!--by 2030. Call it red meat for the greens in blue country.

But in terms of the stumping, it seems that many Democratic candidates, from Arizona to Maine, are just fine on their own, thank you.

This week, Reuters reported that many Democrats in close races this fall would prefer not to campaign with President Biden. From its Sunday analysis, released on the eve of the president's tour: "Democrats hope the trip will boost the president's poor poll numbers and draw attention to his achievements. But some candidates for Congress worry that campaigning with Biden will hurt them in the Nov. 8 election, according to more than a dozen interviews with senior Democrats and local campaign officials in battleground states including Pennsylvania and Arizona."

Even The Washington Post has acknowledged Democrats' condundrum. Though Mr. Biden's approval ratings have risen to 40 percent, some Democrats are questioning whether the president should even seek re-election.

The president seemingly remains as unpopular in his own party as he appears to be among the electorate.

From Matt Viser's Sunday report in The Post:

President Biden "goes largely unnamed on Democratic campaign websites and Twitter accounts. And candidates in key races in battleground states are either not asking him to come--or actively avoiding him when he does, according to a Washington Post survey of more than 60 candidates in the most competitive gubernatorial, U.S. Senate and congressional campaigns in the country.

"Few candidates said they wanted Biden to campaign for them in their state or district, with many not responding to the question at all."

Sample responses to The Post survey and other comments from Democrats hoping to remain in office don't seem like good news for their party. Midterms turn on a president's perceived job performance, and despite the DNC's bending over backwards to make November about Donald Trump, it can't shake its own albatross.

• "No comment from the campaign at this time," responded a spokeswoman for Sen. Michael F. Bennet (D-Colo.) to The Post survey.

• "We have not asked President Biden or VP Harris to campaign in Ohio and have no plans to do so," said a spokeswoman for Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio).

• When asked on the campaign trail about stumping with Mr. Biden, Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), responded, "Well, I mean, I welcome anybody to come to Arizona and let me, you know, show them around the state and, you know, the issues that we're facing. So, yeah, I mean, it doesn't, doesn't matter who it is."

• This, from Rep. Jared Golden, a Maine Democrat: "I was the only Democrat to vote against trillions of dollars of President Biden's agenda because I knew it would make inflation worse."

• And a campaign ad from Ohio Democrat Marcy Kaptur, the longest-serving woman in the House, blames the president for "letting Ohio solar manufacturers be undercut by China," while touting her work with Republican Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio.

Meanwhile, largely unburdened, it appears, with the task of stumping for fellow Democrats, Mr. Biden can devote his energy to explaining how another multibillion-dollar infusion into wind and solar will help anyone outside the alternative energy industry.

Alas, nuclear still resonates radioactivity in public opinion, and perhaps always will. Not unlike President Biden right about now among Democrats in Congress.