Farmers see unplanted farm land nearly triple

Acreage that U.S. farmers were unable to plant has more than tripled from the same period last year as extreme weather wreaks havoc on fields.

Prevented plantings -- or insured crops that can't be planted because of disasters like flooding and drought -- overall were at 6.4 million acres this year, from 2.1 million acres a year ago, according to the August report of the Department of Agriculture's Farm Service Agency.

The news comes at the start of the key Pro Farmer Crop Tour, which will determine whether the United States can produce enough corn and soybeans to revive supplies diminished by extreme weather and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Prevented plantings of corn jumped to more than 3 million acres this year, from 639,000 acres in 2021, according to the USDA. Wheat shot up to more than 1 million acres this year, from nearly 300,000 acres in 2021.

Acres of corn "unsurprisingly" saw the largest volume of prevented plantings, because of a cool start to the season, Jacqueline Holland, an analyst at Farm Futures, wrote in a note.

"The data confirms the lingering 'woulda, coulda, shoulda' thoughts that have been running through farmers' minds since the slow planting season this spring," she said.