Several lanes are blocked on Interstate 40 in Faulkner County as troopers investigate a fatal pedestrian crash Thursday morning, officials said.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the collision happened around 9:50 a.m.

Officials say the I-40 eastbound right shoulder, outside lane, and the on-ramp from Mayflower remain blocked.

Drivers can check IDriveArkansas.com for updates.