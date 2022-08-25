Filing: Heber Springs man who entered U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 shouldn’t get out of probation after only six weeks

A 78-year-old Heber Springs man who pleaded guilty to entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, shouldn't get his year-long probation terminated after only six weeks, according to a motion filed Wednesday in federal court in the District of Columbia.

Robert Thomas Snow had requested the early termination of probation, saying he has paid his fee and restitution and has done his 60 hours of community service with the Cleburne County Road Department.

"Merely complying with the terms of his probation is insufficient to warrant a sentence reduction," assistant U.S. Attorney Alison B. Prout wrote in Wednesday's motion.

Supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, temporarily stopping the joint session of Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's 2020 electoral victory.

Snow pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of violating 40 U.S.C. § 5104(e)(2)(G): parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol Building, which carries a maximum sentence of six months in jail and a maximum $5,000 fine.

Prout recommended a sentence of 14 days incarceration, three years probation, payment of $500 in restitution and 60 hours of community service.

Snow's attorney, Christopher Macchiaroli, recommended only a $500 fine and $500 restitution, noting that his client committed no violent act at the Capitol and this was his first ever arrest.

"Mr. Snow is a 78-year-old veteran, engineer and pilot, who worked on the NASA Program," Macchiaroli wrote in his sentencing memorandum.

U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly sentenced Snow on July 7 to one year of probation and 60 hours of community service, but the judge said he would entertain a motion for early termination of probation if Snow made the payments and met his community service obligations.

Snow paid $500 restitution and a $10 special assessment fee as ordered, according to the motion filed Aug. 15 by Macchiaroli.

Snow also requested that he get his passport back, according to the filing.

But Snow doesn't meet the standard for early termination of probation under 18 U.S.C. § 3564(c), which considers "the conduct of the defendant," and whether the requested sentence is "warranted by ... the interest of justice," according to Prout.

"The Defendant spent 43 minutes inside the U.S. Capitol Building in the midst of a violent and deadly riot that threatened the peaceful transition of power in our nation," wrote Prout. "He penetrated three floors of the building and only exited after being ordered to do so by law enforcement at gunpoint. He also pumped his fist in the air while facing the crowd from the balcony of the Capitol Building, apparently celebrating the riot and egging other rioters forward."

Nor is a sentence reduction justified under 18 U.S.C. § 3553(a), she wrote. That statute concerns the history and characteristics of the defendant in relation to the seriousness of the offense.

"The Defendant's history and characteristics were taken into account in the Court's sentence -- already one of the lower sentences imposed on a January 6 defendant," according to Prout. "Those characteristics have not changed in the six weeks since it was imposed. The purpose of probation is not merely to afford supervision while a defendant fulfills the other terms of a court's judgment; it serves as punishment. The Defendant's request for an effective 88% reduction of his sentence of probation does not reflect the seriousness of his offense, nor does it promote respect for the law. His motion should be denied."

Under standard conditions of supervision, Snow can't leave the federal court's Eastern District of Arkansas without first getting permission from a judge or his probation officer.

Besides community service, another "special condition" of Snow's supervision is a firearm restriction: "You shall remove firearms, destructive devices, or other dangerous weapons from areas over which you have access or control until the term of supervision expires," according to his probation filing.

Snow is the only one of Arkansas' four Capitol riot defendants who has pleaded guilty.

Richard "Bigo" Barnett, 62, of Gravette and Peter Francis Stager, 43, of Conway face felony charges in connection with the riot. Their trials are scheduled for December.

Jon Thomas Mott, 39, of Yellville faces only misdemeanor charges. No trial has been set yet for Mott.