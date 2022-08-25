The nation in brief: First lady tests positive for covid again





First lady tests positive for covid again

WASHINGTON -- First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for covid-19 again in an apparent rebound case after testing negative over the weekend.

President Joe Biden continues to test negative, the White House said. He also suffered a rebound case this month after an initial recovery.

Jill Biden first tested positive Aug. 15, when she and her husband were vacationing in Kiawah Island, S.C. She isolated until receiving two negative tests and was cleared to meet the president in Delaware on Sunday.

Biden's deputy communications director, Kelsey Donohue, said the first lady "has experienced no reemergence of symptoms, and will remain in Delaware where she has reinitiated isolation procedures." She added: "The White House Medical Unit has conducted contact tracing and close contacts have been notified."

Jill Biden, 71, like her husband has been vaccinated twice and boosted twice with the Pfizer vaccine. She was prescribed the antiviral drug Paxlovid, which has proven highly effective at preventing serious disease and death, but a minority of those taking it have experienced a rebound case a few days after recovery.

Clemency denied for Oklahoma killer

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Oklahoma's Republican governor Wednesday rejected clemency for a man facing execution today for the 1997 hammer killing of a Choctaw man, despite a 3-2 recommendation from the state's Pardon and Parole Board that his life be spared.

James Coddington was sentenced to die for the beating death of friend and coworker Albert Hale, 73. Prosecutors say Coddington, who was 24 at the time, grew enraged when Hale refused to give him money to buy cocaine.

"After thoroughly reviewing arguments and evidence presented by all sides of the case, Governor Kevin Stitt has denied the Pardon and Parole Board's clemency recommendation for James Allen Coddington," Stitt's office said.

During a clemency hearing this month, an emotional Coddington, now 50, apologized to Hale's family, which has opposed clemency, and said he is a different man today.

"I'm clean, I know God, I'm not ... I'm not a vicious murderer," Coddington said. "If this ends today with my death sentence, OK."

Coddington's attorney, Emma Rolls, told the panel that he was impaired by years of alcohol and drug abuse that began when he was an infant and his father put beer and whiskey in his baby bottles.

She said Coddington doesn't have any pending appeals.

After threats, IRS reviews agents' safety

WASHINGTON -- Responding to an increasing number of threats born of conspiracy theories that agents were going to aggressively target middle-income taxpayers, the Internal Revenue Service says it is conducting a comprehensive safety review.

The climate, health care and tax legislation signed into law by President Joe Biden last week included $80 billion in funding for tax collection efforts. Although Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen directed the agency not to focus on taxpayers with middle-class incomes, misinformation that agents were going to crack down on taxpayers at all earnings levels spread rapidly online.

The assertions also said the IRS would distribute firearms to employees authorized to use deadly force, prompting threats to agency employees.

In response, "We are conducting a comprehensive review of existing safety and security measures" at the agency's 600 offices nationwide, IRS commissioner Chuck Rettig said Tuesday.

"For me this is personal. I'll continue to make every effort to dispel any lingering misperceptions about our work," Rettig said in a letter to employees. "And I will continue to advocate for your safety in every venue where I have an audience."

Tony Reardon, president of the National Treasury Employees Union, said members have been vocal about their fears.

"IRS employees are certainly very hard-working and honest; they do the business of funding the government. They're saying they don't deserve to be treated as the enemy of the government," he said.

Florida man convicted in Capitol riot

WASHINGTON -- A Florida man was convicted Tuesday of storming the U.S. Capitol during the January 2021 insurrection.

A District of Columbia federal judge returned the verdict after a trial in which William Rogan Reid, 37, of Davie, Fla., and the government agreed on a set of facts regarding his conduct, according to court records.

The charges include felony counts of obstruction of an official proceeding and corruptly altering, destroying, mutilating or concealing a record, document or other objects, as well as five misdemeanor offenses. His sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 7.

Reid was among the first rioters to break through a police line and rushed up steps towards the northwest courtyard, prosecutors said. Once there, he confronted another police line, where rioters again forced their way through.

Reid climbed a set of bleachers and eventually entered the Capitol. Officials said he damaged a television set and water cooler in a restroom.







