The world in brief: Flooding kills 903 people in Pakistan





Flooding kills 903 people in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD -- Heavy rains have triggered flash floods and wreaked havoc across much of Pakistan since mid-June, leaving 903 dead and about 50,000 people homeless, the country's disaster agency said Wednesday.

Thousands whose homes were swept away now live in tents, miles away from their inundated villages and towns, after being rescued by soldiers, local disaster workers and volunteers.

The National Disaster Management Authority said Wednesday that 126 people were killed in flood-related incidents in the past 48 hours, with most of the victims being women and children.

The flooding has further exacerbated Pakistan's economic crisis. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif issued an appeal Wednesday from abroad, urging philanthropists to help flood-affected areas in Pakistan.

Sharif is currently in the Gulf Arab state of Qatar, where he arrived on Tuesday, seeking financial assistance, loans and foreign investment for his cash-strapped Islamic nation. His government has promised to compensate those who lost homes in the floods.

Pakistani Television footage on Wednesday showed people wading through waist-high water, holding their children and carrying essential items on their heads. Rescuers used trucks and boats to evacuate people to safer places, and food, tents and other basic supplies were being dispatched to flood-affected areas.

4 Israeli soldiers let go for undue force

JERUSALEM -- The Israeli military said Wednesday it has discharged four soldiers for attacking Palestinians without cause, after video circulated on social media showing them beating and kicking two detainees.

The soldiers had stopped a Palestinian vehicle north of the West Bank city of Ramallah two weeks ago and forced the driver and the passenger out, the military said. The video, uploaded on TikTok, shows them beating and kicking the two men.

After a preliminary investigation, the soldiers "were discharged from their positions in the battalion, as well as all combat positions," the military said in a statement.

Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi, the army chief of staff, said the "severe" and "repugnant" incident went against the army's values. "There is and will be no place in the IDF for this type of behavior," he said, referring to the military.

The soldiers were members of Netzah Yehuda, or "Judea Forever," a special unit for ultra-Orthodox Jewish soldiers whose members have been implicated in past abuses, including the death of a 78-year-old Palestinian-American who died after being detained at a checkpoint in January.

The Israeli military reprimanded a senior officer and removed two others from leadership roles over that incident.

Twin panda cubs born at Chinese center

BEIJING -- Twin giant pandas have been born at a breeding center in southwestern China, a sign of progress for the country's unofficial national mascot as it struggles for survival amid climate change and loss of habitat.

The male and female cubs, born Tuesday at the Qinling Panda Research Center in Shaanxi province, are the second pair of twins born to their mother, Qin Qin. Another panda, Yong Yong, gave birth to twins at the center earlier this month.

Qin Qin was also born at the center and previously gave birth to twin females in 2020.

State media gave no word on the father, but Chinese veterinarians for years have been using artificial insemination to boost the population of the animals, which reproduce rarely in the wild and rely on a diet of bamboo in the mountains of western China.

The efforts have paid off, with some captive-bread pandas being released into the wild. The population of wild pandas has ticked up gradually, reaching an estimated 1,800. About 500 others live in captivity in zoos and reserves, the majority in the mountainous, heavily forested province of Sichuan.

S. African laborers protest cost of living

JOHANNESBURG -- South African workers on Wednesday demonstrated against the country's rising cost of living including record-high fuel prices and increased costs for basic foods.

About 1,000 workers marched to the Union Buildings, the seat of government in the capital Pretoria, calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa's government to contain rising prices.

South Africa's economy is still reeling from the negative impact of the covid-19 pandemic, in which an estimated 2 million jobs were lost, exacerbating the country's 35% unemployment rate.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has also hit South Africa's economy, with the gas price reaching record highs despite the government's suspension of an increase in the fuel levy earlier this year.

With South Africa's inflation now at 7.4%, the rising cost of living has been compounded by rolling power blackouts due to inability of the state-owned power company, Eskom, to generate adequate electricity.

Eskom has applied for an increase in electricity prices despite it failing to provide an uninterrupted power supply for industry and households.

A displaced family ride on an auto-rickshaw while traveling to a safe area after fleeing their flood-hit homes, in Jaffarabad, a district of Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Heavy rains have triggered flash floods and wreaked havoc across much of Pakistan since mid-June, leaving 903 dead and about 50,000 people homeless, the country's disaster agency said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Zahid Hussain)



A man with his displaced family, taking refuge on a roadside after fleeing their flood-hit homes, gestures towards journalists, in Jaffarabad, a district of Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Heavy rains have triggered flash floods and wreaked havoc across much of Pakistan since mid-June, leaving 903 dead and about 50,000 people homeless, the country's disaster agency said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Zahid Hussain)



People use a cart to salvage usable items from their flood-hit homes while they cross a flooded area to reach in higher location, in Tando Jan Muhammad, in southern Pakistan, Wednesday, Heavy rains have triggered flash floods and wreaked havoc across much of Pakistan since mid-June, leaving 903 dead and about 50,000 people homeless, the country's disaster agency said Wednesday.(AP Photo/Ratan Kumar)



A displaced family wades through a flooded area after heavy rainfall, in Jaffarabad, a district of Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Rains have triggered flash floods and wreaked havoc across much of Pakistan since mid-June, leaving 903 dead and about 50,000 people homeless, the country's disaster agency said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Zahid Hussain)







Protesters from various trade unions gather Wednesday at the government’s Union Buildings in Pretoria, South Africa. (AP/Shiraaz Mohamed)











