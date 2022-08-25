FYI: An Entertainment Calendar

Today

Adult Recess -- Index card art, 11 a.m., Fort Smith Library, Windsor Branch. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Gallery Conversation -- Exploring Helen Frankenthaler, 1 p.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Fayetteville Roots Festival -- Doors open for VIP Party with performances by Joe Purdy, Smokey & The Mirror and The Honey Dewdrops followed by Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway and The Wood Brothers, 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. A late night show with Fireside Collective starts at 11:30 p.m. at Roots HQ, 1 E. Mountain St. in Fayetteville. fayettevilleroots2022.sched.com.

Magical Marshallese Story Time -- 6 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Fabulous Fiction Book Club -- 6:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Live at Turnbow -- Duo Divinas, followed by the Irie Lions, 6:30 p.m., Turnbow Park in downtown Springdale. Free. A chalk art workshop will take place from 5-8 p.m. in Shiloh Square. downtownspringdale.org.

Friday

Fort Smith International Film Festival -- Doors open at 5 p.m. Friday & 10 a.m. Saturday, TempleLive in Fort Smith. $10-$30. fortsmithfilm.com.

Drop-In Tour: Art Trail -- Sculpture & nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Used Book Sale -- Nonfiction, 4-7 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Free Fridays on the Green -- With Willi Carlisle, 8 p.m., The Momentary in Bentonville. Free. themomentary.org.

Railyard Live -- The Nace Brothers, 8 p.m., Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry St. in Rogers. Free-$20. railyardlive.com/live-events.

Saturday

Hula Hooping For Kids -- 10 a.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $15. ozarkfolkways.org.

Sew Simple -- Learn to sew with professional instructors and the library's sewing machines, 10 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

MUFON -- The local chapter of the Mutual UFO Network, 10 a.m.-noon, Explore Scientific, just behind the Cracker Barrel restaurant in Springdale. 422-9586.

Introduction to Genealogy -- 10 a.m.-noon, Ann Henry Board Room at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Used Book Sale -- Nonfiction, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. fortsmithlibrary.org.

NWA Pipe & Tobacco Show -- 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Ash & Ember and Creekside Taproom in Siloam Springs. Hosted by Ash & Ember. facebook.com/AshEmberPipes.

Meditation and Art -- 10:30 a.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. $5. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Artist Demo -- With Holly Roomsburg, 11 a.m., Terra Studios in Fayetteville. Free. usingart.org.

Family Story Time -- 11:15 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Gallery Conversation -- Celebrating LGBTQ+ Artists, 1 p.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Victory Film Series -- "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," 2 p.m., and "Grease," 8 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $12 per person per film. www.arkansaspublictheatre.org/tickets.

"Collision: When Visions Come" -- Eight local artists create and perform together for one night only, 5-9 p.m., throughout the Momentary in Bentonville. Free. themomentary.org.

In Concert -- Buddy Shute & The Motivators, 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

Sunday

Sunday Music -- With Woven, 1 p.m., Terra Studios in Fayetteville. Free. usingart.org.

