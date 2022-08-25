Get to know: Arkansas guard target Isaiah Evans

Arkansas basketball and 4-star junior guard Isaiah Evans loves dogs and Skittles while hating to drink water.

Evans, 6-7, 165 pounds, of Huntersville (N.C.) North Mecklenburg has offers from Arkansas, Tennessee, Illinois, Cincinnati, Texas A&M, South Florida, Arkansas, Auburn, LSU, North Carolina State, Georgia and others.

He received a scholarship offer from the Hogs on June 27. He’s rated a 4-star prospect by three of the four major recruiting services.

Evans hopes to visit Fayetteville in the future.

Nickname: Slim

Coach Eric Musselman is: a good coach

Best basketball moment: hitting a buzzer beater in the 5 grade

Favorite video game: The Crew 2

Favorite NBA player: James Harden

Favorite workout music: lil double 0

Must watch TV show: Regular Show

My mom is always on me to: wash dishes

One rule change I would like to make in basketball: any number should be able to be worn at every level

Love or hate rollercoasters: Love

List two pet peeves: being loud all the time, not giving me my change

Best advice I’ve received: stay patient

Favorite food: Salmon

I will never eat: Cauliflower

My favorite fast food chain and why: Cookout, they’re reliable

Favorite junk food: Cinnabons

My favorite sweet tooth carving is: Skittles

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: I don’t eat strange things

If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: Salmon

Three things you need while on a deserted island: internet, game system, basketball court

Favorite animal and why: dogs, so versatile

I’m terrified of: anything other than three-pointers

Cat or dog person and why: dog, man’s best friend

My hidden talent is: welding

My dream date would be: Bernice Burgos

Hobbies: Ballislife

The one thing I could not live without is: basketball

If you were a super-hero, what powers would you have: fly, teleportation, telepathy

Role model and why: mom, she’s the goat

Three words to describe me: tenacious, energetic, diligent

People would be surprised that I: hate drinking water