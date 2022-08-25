Get to know: Arkansas guard target Isaiah Evans

Arkansas basketball and 4-star junior guard Isaiah Evans loves dogs and Skittles while hating to drink water.
Evans, 6-7, 165 pounds, of Huntersville (N.C.) North Mecklenburg has offers from Arkansas, Tennessee, Illinois, Cincinnati, Texas A&M, South Florida, Arkansas, Auburn, LSU, North Carolina State, Georgia and others.
He received a scholarship offer from the Hogs on June 27. He’s rated a 4-star prospect by three of the four major recruiting services.
Evans hopes to visit Fayetteville in the future.
Nickname: Slim
Coach Eric Musselman is: a good coach
Best basketball moment: hitting a buzzer beater in the 5 grade
Favorite video game: The Crew 2
Favorite NBA player: James Harden
Favorite workout music: lil double 0
Must watch TV show: Regular Show
My mom is always on me to: wash dishes
One rule change I would like to make in basketball: any number should be able to be worn at every level
Love or hate rollercoasters: Love
List two pet peeves: being loud all the time, not giving me my change
Best advice I’ve received: stay patient
Favorite food: Salmon
I will never eat: Cauliflower
My favorite fast food chain and why: Cookout, they’re reliable
Favorite junk food: Cinnabons
My favorite sweet tooth carving is: Skittles
Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: I don’t eat strange things
If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: Salmon
Three things you need while on a deserted island: internet, game system, basketball court
Favorite animal and why: dogs, so versatile
I’m terrified of: anything other than three-pointers
Cat or dog person and why: dog, man’s best friend
My hidden talent is: welding
My dream date would be: Bernice Burgos
Hobbies: Ballislife
The one thing I could not live without is: basketball
If you were a super-hero, what powers would you have: fly, teleportation, telepathy
Role model and why: mom, she’s the goat
Three words to describe me: tenacious, energetic, diligent
People would be surprised that I: hate drinking water