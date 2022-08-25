Global business shrinks in August

Economic activity weakened from the United States to Europe and Asia, reinforcing concerns that soaring prices and Russia's war in Ukraine will tip the world into a recession.

U.S. business activity contracted for a second straight month in August, falling to the weakest level since May 2020, S&P Global Inc. data showed this week. Activity in Asia slumped, and output from the 19-nation eurozone also fell as record energy prices and food inflation sap demand and more sectors succumb to the darkening outlook.

Figures in the U.S. pointed to weaker demand at manufacturers and service providers as rising interest rates and high inflation weighed on consumers. New orders shrank for the second time in three months, and employers scaled back hiring.

In Europe, manufacturing drove the drop, but a post-lockdown rebound in services like tourism almost ground to a halt.

Against a backdrop of elevated inflation and a slowdown in the global economy, central bankers from around the world are gathering this week at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City's annual retreat in Jackson Hole, Wyo.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell will speak Friday on the nation's economic outlook.

Globally, the United Kingdom's purchasing managers' index managed to remain greater than the 50 level that separates expansion from contraction but recorded an unexpectedly large plunge in factory activity.

In Asia, Japanese output shrank as a resurgence in covid-19 cases further depressed demand that was already struggling under the weight of surging inflation.

Australia's services sector contracted for the first time in seven months, although the contraction was offset somewhat by an uptick in tourism.

And in China, the government's ongoing commitment to a strict zero-covid policy and a worsening real estate slump are weighing on consumer and business confidences.

The S&P Global data paint a bleak picture for the global economy, with most central banks still focused on taming inflation by raising borrowing costs.

And while rate increases will add to the pain of the downturn, the increases may not even bring excessive price gains back to where they were before the spike, according to investors including Pacific Investment Management Co.

For the eurozone, the numbers "point to an economy in contraction during the third quarter," S&P Global economist Andrew Harker said. "Declining output is now being seen across a range of sectors, from basic materials and autos firms through to tourism and real estate companies as economic weakness becomes more broad based in nature."

Germany was in a particular weak spot, posting the sharpest decline in output since June 2020 as the country rushes to reduce its dependence on Russian natural gas amid drops in shipments following the war in Ukraine.

In France, meanwhile, activity contracted for the first time in a year and a half.