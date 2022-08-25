Hardin honored in senior Hall of Fame

Barrie Hardin of Pine Bluff was one of three people inducted into the Senior Arkansans Hall of Fame during a ceremony and dinner recently at the Wyndham Hotel in North Little Rock.

Nelda Casey and Helen "Tiny" Jones Reynolds, both of Newton County, were also honored. Each honoree was presented a certificate, plaque and long-stemmed red rose.

The event was held in conjunction with the 22nd biennial session of the Silver Haired Legislature, a mock legislative session for Arkansas residents 60 and older held at the state Capitol, according to a news release.

The Hall of Fame was created by the 78th General Assembly to honor the significant contributions of Arkansans 60 and older. It is administered by the Division of Aging, Adult and Behavioral Health Services of the Arkansas Department of Human Services. The selection process is conducted with assistance from the Arkansas Area Agencies on Aging.

EARLY INVOLVEMENT

According to information about Hardin taken from the nomination narrative, for more than four decades, Hardin has devoted much of her life to enhancing the lives of seniors, first as paid staff and then after her retirement as a volunteer.

In 1973, when she was a secretary with the Southeast Arkansas Economic Development District, she assisted her supervisor, B.B. Malin, in applying for a nutrition grant for the elderly. The grant was made possible through Title 3 of the Older Americans Act of 1965, the first federal-level initiative aimed at providing comprehensive services for older adults.

It was through this grant received in 1974 that Hardin first became involved with services for the aged, even though she would not be formally hired for the program until 1978, beginning a career during the formative period for senior services.

This nutrition grant provided for the first six senior centers in Southeast Arkansas -- three in Jefferson County and three in Chicot County. These were sites where nutritious meals were served to seniors, according to the release.

A second grant through the Older Americans Act paid for transportation, information and assistance. In 1979, during the state's Clinton administration, the Area Agency on Aging program was created and these two existing programs in Southeast Arkansas formed the basis for the Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas.

SENIOR CENTERS

Hardin's involvement included assisting in establishing senior centers in Arkansas, Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Cleveland, Desha, Drew, Grant, Jefferson and Lincoln counties.

Later she advocated for federal funding to construct new facilities, which included working with local governments to locate property and developing relationships within the community. She was the project director for all phases of construction for 13 new senior centers in Southeast Arkansas.

Throughout the years, she was involved in local, state and national efforts to increase funding for senior programs for Southeast Arkansas.

Nationally, she served on committees with Meals on Wheels of America, creating partnerships with national corporations to assist these local programs, resulting in three new Meals on Wheels delivery vehicles and coordinating with national campaigns to raise awareness for the needs of senior citizens in Southeast Arkansas.

At the state level, she was involved with the Silver Haired Legislature from its inception in 1978, eventually becoming the lead trainer for delegates representing Southeast Arkansas through 2018.

Grant writing and implementation of these funded projects were also part of her work within the agency. These included the Mobile Access Resources and Care Grant funded by the Daughters of Charity Foundation in St. Louis and the Matter of Balance Fall Prevention Project. There was also participation in the annual local golf tournament and fishing tournament, both sources of revenue to fund agency programs.

She participated in a multitude of health fairs, always seeking to provide visibility and share with the public the programs of the agency. She participated in Older Arkansans Day at the Arkansas State Fair at Little Rock and Senior Day at the Fair at the Southeast Arkansas District Fair, Livestock Show and Rodeo at Pine Bluff. And there were those monthly visits to the Veterans Administration hospital at Little Rock to deliver coffee and doughnuts to the patients.

While most of her duties revolved around program development and management, financial management, strategic planning, personnel management and staff development, she was able to work on several projects that provided direct information to older persons in Southeast Arkansas with development and publication of an annual Resource Directory that was distributed throughout Southeast Arkansas to individuals and community agencies.

SPECIAL AWARD

Hardin was the recipient of the Pioneer Award at the 27th annual Arkansas Aging Conference held at Hot Springs. The award is given annually by the Arkansas Association of Area Agencies on Aging. Nominated by Tim Herr, former director of the Area Agency on Aging of West Central Arkansas at Hot Springs, he said Hardin is well known throughout the state. She is known to be always willing to help and lend a hand to others in aging services in Southeast Arkansas, but also throughout the state. She is a deserving recipient of the Pioneer Award, recognizing outstanding contributions and innovation in the field of aging in Arkansas.

Of this award, Betty M. Bradshaw, former long-time president and chief executive officer of the Area Agency at Pine Bluff, said that Hardin has served the statewide aging network exceptionally well through the years. She has been involved in the development of standards, as well as policies and procedures for senior centers, congregate and home-delivered meals, transportation, information and referral, alternatives to nursing home care and a myriad of services that did not exist before the 1970s.

Bradshaw also said Hardin has been a key leader and advocate for the passage of state and federal laws befitting seniors. She has been an active part of the Silver Haired Legislative process. Whether helping to plan menus for the meals program, developing home services, overseeing the construction of senior centers, presenting or working for the passage of laws, she is diligent in her efforts.

Hardin rose through the ranks from nutrition coordinator to program administrator, then to director of community services and finally to vice president of community services.

According to Bradshaw, Hardin personifies the phrase "life-long education," graduating with honors with an associate's degree in general studies from Southeast Arkansas College at Pine Bluff, completing her bachelor's degree in education from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville and completing her course work for a master's degree in education from the university.

Hardin is a certified American Heart Association CPR instructor, a certified Tai Chi arthritis instructor, a charter member of Pi Theta Kappa Honor Society.

Since her retirement in 2014, Hardin has directed her volunteer efforts to the Trinity Village Retirement Center at Pine Bluff, serving first as commissioner to the board of directors from Lakeside United Methodist Church, one of the five churches responsible for the center's establishment, and now as a board member.

She also serves on the board of directors for Jenkins Memorial Children's Center. The center provides services to disabled persons from infants to adults in Jefferson and surrounding counties. She joined the board in 2015 and became the chairman in 2019.

In 2017, she was accepted into membership in the Pine Bluff-John McAlmont chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

As a lifelong member of Lakeside, since her retirement she has broadened her volunteer efforts to include assisting the Mi Casa program, an outreach and service ministry to the Hispanic community in Pine Bluff. Activities include weekly meal service during the school year for students who receive tutoring assistance, monthly food distribution to needy families, assisting with maintaining food in the church's Blessing Box and other programs during the summer months to reach out to neighborhood children.

She is a 1992 graduate of Leadership Pine Bluff, 1994 National Leadership Institute on Aging Leadership Development Program and 1999 Arkansas Public Administration Consortium Certified Public Manager Program.

SUPPORTERS

Hardin was joined at the celebration by several special guests: Mac and Susan Norton, Joe and Ginny Clement and Melody and Benny Berry, all of Pine Bluff; Jan Ray of Little Rock; and Jennifer Leamons Taylor of Florence, Ala., and Yvonne Lawhorn of Hot Springs, both cousins of Hardin. Several members of the local Area Agency also attended: Samantha Stichert, Carol Hayes, Paul Henry, James Word, and Kathy Tynes.

Others attending in support of Hardin were the Silver Haired delegation from the Area Agency at Pine Bluff: David Kitchen, Faye Gant, Freddie Jenkins, Phil McBee and Eva Marie Pearson, all of Pine Bluff; Ricky Hayes Sr., Barbara Goodwin and Jeanette Bradshaw Lightfoot, all of White Hall; Norman Clark and Patricia Clark, both of Sheridan; Donald Lee Ruffin of DeWitt; Martha Ann Duncan of Kingsland and Lela Gamble of Almyra.