Harding University to celebrate the inauguration of its new president next month

Harding University announced Wednesday it will hold the inauguration of its president on Sept. 16.

Mike Williams began his university presidency on June 1, replacing David Burks. The Harding board of trustees announced the selection of Williams on Oct. 27, 2021.

Williams joined Harding's admissions staff in 1987. He became director of admissions services in 1991 and vice president of advancement in 2003. Williams was president of Faulkner University in Alabama from 2015-2022.

The inauguration includes a series of events:

Sept. 15

6 a.m. -- Legacy Relay from the original Harding College campus in Morrilton to the current Harding campus in Searcy. The Extra Mile, the last leg of the relay, will begin on campus at 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 16

7:30 a.m. -- Prayer Breakfast in Cone Chapel.

9 a.m. -- Inauguration Celebration in Benson Auditorium.

10:30 a.m. -- Coffee Reception with the president and his wife, Lisa Williams, in C.L. Kay Plaza, in front of Benson Auditorium.

2 p.m.-4 p.m. -- Celebrations with Academic Colleges.

Complimentary tickets must be reserved at www.hardingtickets.com. The inauguration will be livestreamed. More information is available at harding.edu/president/inauguration.