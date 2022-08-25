DEAR HELOISE: I read your column every day. In response to a recent suggestion regarding keeping a list of all medications inside a wallet, I wanted to take it a couple steps further.

I keep a copy of not only all my medications, prescriptions and OTC supplements, but also shots (flu, covid, etc.). I also include surgeries and when they were performed. It also indicates which medications I am allergic to. I keep a copy in my wallet and a copy in my car. I also keep an envelope on the visor in my car that includes the meds, but also who to contact in case of an accident and a copy of my advanced directive.

I do this because I am 78 and still go on a lot of road vacations. If something happens to me during one of these trips, first responders, at least, will have a heads-up. Also, a good piece of advice is to have your emergency contacts identified in your phone as ICE (In Case of Emergency). Again, thinking of first responders.

-- Marshall Jackson, Cibolo, Texas

DEAR HELOISE: I iron my clothes every week, and was surprised that no one had responded back to the lady in Wisconsin on how to keep her iron from clogging again. I have been using distilled water in my iron for years! And there are no clogs or white mineral spots on the clothes that I am ironing. Happy ironing!

-- Mary, Chino Hills, Calif.

DEAR HELOISE: To decrease the electric bill, unplug all TV cable boxes. Only plug them in as you need them. The cable industry has done nothing to keep their boxes energy-efficient. Save $20 per month, per box.

-- Kyle Nienberg, Lima, Ohio

DEAR HELOISE: Before I open any can with a can opener, I either wash or rinse the top of the can. Cans travel hundreds or thousands of miles and get stored in a warehouse, where they can collect dirt or dander during shipments.

By cleaning the can, you don't "push" the dirt or dander into the can containing the food.

-- Greg Sommer, Los Alamitos, Calif.

DEAR HELOISE: The majority of my serving cutlery and utensils have the same handle. I started placing the handle to the back. Now, at a glance, I can see if I am getting the item I want -- like the slotted spoon, fork, etc.

-- Phyllis Holsinger, via email

