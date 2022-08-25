Hyundai, Kia issue recall for fire risk





Drivers of some Kia and Hyundai SUVs are being asked to park outdoors and away from buildings as more than 280,000 of the vehicles are being recalled because of a potential fire risk.

The recall affects 245,000 Hyundai Palisades and 36,000 Kia Tellurides from the 2020-2022 model years, and a "stop sale" order is now in place for affected inventory at dealerships and processing centers per federal guidelines.

The issue is tied to an accessory tow hitch, which can allow moisture to collect and cause a short circuit, according to U.S. safety regulators. The fire risk exists even while the vehicle is parked and engine turned off.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has advised owners to check whether their vehicle's 17-digit identification number is included in the recall and compare it to the list on the agency's website.



