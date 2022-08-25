• Mack Rutherford, 17, of both Belgium and Britian, became the youngest person to fly solo around the world in a small aircraft as he landed in Bulgaria, where his journey began five months ago, now vowing "to go back to school and catch up as much as I can."

• Joris Ray, suspended superintendent of Memphis-Shelby County Schools, resigned as he was being investigated over allegations that he abused his power and violated district policies, a probe born of his divorce proceedings.

• John Collins-Muhammad, a former St. Louis alderman, faces up to four years in prison after pleading guilty to helping a small-business owner get breaks in exchange for $7,000 in cash, $3,000 in campaign donations, a new iPhone and a used Volkswagen CC sedan.

• Gregory Gumucio and two other leaders of a yoga network that promoted itself as "Yoga to the People" before closing amid reports that it operated like a cult, were arrested on charges of tax evasion and conspiracy to defraud the IRS as they lived lavishly.

• Todd King, a former Brandon, Miss., police officer accused of abusing his position to prey on a young girl, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to statutory rape and gratification of lust.

• Eugen Sabau of Spain, a former security guard, put assisted suicide in the spotlight after doctors facilitated his death as he faced trial for storming his workplace and shooting three people and later a police officer in a shootout that left him a quadriplegic.

• Todd Sheffler, a former Illinois prison guard, could get life in prison after a jury convicted him of violating the civil rights of an allegedly belligerent 65-year-old inmate who died after officers beat him, just four months before parole eligibility.

• Lori Lightfoot, mayor of Chicago, denounced a crime-focused TV ad opposing the governor's reelection because she said it features racist images and depicts her with darker skin than she has, though "I'm Black and I'm very proud of that," calling the effort "the ultimate dog whistle."

• Steven Gretsky, police commissioner of Chester, Pa., said "it really was just an honest mistake" after a FedEx worker mistakenly delivered 30 rifles bound for a private collector to Chester High School, with the superintendent sending a letter to parents "in case you hear rumors."