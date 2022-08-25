JPMorgan leads in loan surge to states, localities

JPMorgan Chase & Co. led U.S. banks last quarter that increased direct loans to states and local governments, filling a void left by mutual-fund investors who fled the traditional municipal-bond market amid soaring inflation and surging yields.

Banks loaned a net $9.2 billion to states and cities in the three months through June, a 4.7% increase from the previous quarter, according to Municipal Market Analytics. It was the highest quarterly growth in about a decade and even eclipsed the tally from early 2020, a period of record volatility spurred by the pandemic, according to the research company.

Bank loans are another way for states and cities to raise cash amid turmoil in public markets.

"The increase in yields, the pullback from mutual funds, it changed the context and created an opening for banks," said Matt Fabian, a partner at Municipal Market Analytics. "You have this demonstrated demand from banks to take (municipal securities) supply out of the market if the market gets the willies."

Plummeting demand for municipal bonds from individual investors -- a key buyer base -- roiled the market for public offerings this year. The highest inflation in four decades and the Federal Reserve's campaign of aggressive interest-rate increases sparked a roughly $60 billion flight from municipal bond funds last quarter, according to the Investment Company Institute.

As a result, yields on benchmark 30-year municipal securities rose to 3.37% in June, the highest since 2018, and borrowers postponed or shelved public offerings of municipal bonds. New issues fell 12.6% in the second quarter, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Bank holdings of municipal loans total a record $204 billion, about 5% of the $4 trillion municipal bond market, according to Municipal Market Analytics.

In the second quarter, JPMorgan Chase led direct lending with about $2.8 billion, according to Municipal Market Analytics. Truist Financial Corp. and Bank of America Corp. followed with $1.6 billion and $1.2 billion, respectively.

Gurpreet Kaur, a spokesperson for JPMorgan Chase, said no one was available to comment. The bank is also the second-biggest underwriter of municipal bonds this year, data compiled by Bloomberg shows.

Bank loans typically mature in 3 to 5 years, much shorter than the traditional 30-year maturity of bonds. The lower duration makes them less sensitive to price swings and losses if interest rates rise because of inflation. And with bank deposit rates close to zero, the loans offer a "tremendous carry," Fabian said.

Bank loans and direct placements have become popular because they can be quicker to execute and cheaper than public sales. Loans can also be tailored for specific projects and repayment periods, according to the Government Finance Officers Association, which represents public finance officials in the United States and Canada.

The increase in municipal loans could exacerbate a scarcity of new bonds, Fabian wrote in a note this month. States and localities flush with federal stimulus cash and rising tax revenue don't need to borrow as much.

"Banks' ability and willingness to take supply away from an unfavorable capital market should be seen as a warning to investors considering waiting for tax-exempts to get cheaper in the future," Fabian wrote.