Kidnapping trial reset for late fall

HOT SPRINGS -- The trial date for a Tennessee man and woman indicted in June on federal kidnapping charges in connection with the alleged abduction of a 17-year-old Hot Springs girl in April has been rescheduled for Nov. 29.

Samuel Wayne Bolling Jr., 38, of Nashville, Tenn., and Dayla Diane Ferrer, 20, of Memphis, were indicted on June 15 by a federal grand jury on felony charges of kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping, each punishable by up to life in prison, and were set for trial in U.S. District Court in Hot Springs on Aug. 29 following their arraignments via Zoom on June 24.

Attorneys for Ferrer had filed a motion for a continuance in the case, which the court granted, finding that "the ends of justice served by granting of the continuance outweigh the best interests of the public and defendant in a speedy trial," noting, "Otherwise, the defendant would be denied the reasonable time necessary for effective preparation."

The trial of the matter was continued for both Ferrer and Bolling to 9 a.m. on Nov. 29, with the time between Aug. 29 and Nov. 29 "excluded for speedy trial purposes."

According to the redacted indictment on the conspiracy charge, which refers to the victim as "Jane Doe," on April 18, Bolling and Ferrer "lured Jane Doe to their vehicle by asking to use her cellular phone, and thereafter, confined Jane Doe inside the vehicle," and then "drove Jane Doe to a resort in Hot Springs."

That same day, the indictment alleges, Bolling "used Jane Doe's cellular phone to communicate with Jane Doe's mother and demanded $10,000 from Jane Doe's mother in exchange for Jane Doe's release and return to her mother."

According to the indictment on the kidnapping charge, on or about April 18 and continuing until on or about April 19, Bolling and Ferrer "did unlawfully and willfully seize, confine, inveigle, decoy, kidnap, abduct, and carry away Jane Doe, an individual who had not attained the age of eighteen years, and held Jane Doe for ransom and reward," noting they used an instrument of interstate commerce, namely the victim's cellphone, in the commission of the offense.

The indictments were filed by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Bryan Achorn and Carly Marshall.

According to earlier reports, Bolling and Ferrer were arrested by Hot Springs police on April 19 at a condo at 4810 Central Ave., which Bolling was reportedly renting, and each was charged with kidnapping, rape, aggravated robbery, first-degree battery, and first-degree false imprisonment.

Bolling pleaded not guilty to the state charges on April 26 and was set to appear again June 28 in Garland County Circuit Court. Ferrer pleaded not guilty to her charges on May 2 and was set for a hearing on July 7 in circuit court on the admissibility of any statements she made to police after her arrest and to address her bond.

Both hearings were continued after the federal charges were filed. Bolling and Ferrer had remained in custody on bonds totaling $1 million each with their state cases, which were filed under seal directly to circuit court shortly after their arrests, so the affidavits were not available. A gag order limiting pretrial publicity was also issued in the case.

Bolling and Ferrer are currently in federal custody and not confined at the Garland County Detention Center.

A statewide Morgan Nick AMBER Alert had been issued for the missing teen the morning of April 19 after she was reportedly abducted around 9:15 p.m. on April 18 from the downtown area after leaving her workplace.

She was found shortly before 3:30 p.m. that same day in the 4700 block of Central Avenue and taken to a local hospital, according to an HSPD release. Bolling and Ferrer were developed as suspects and arrested a short time later.