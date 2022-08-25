Committed to serve

I've had the privilege of participating in the Little Rock FBI's Citizens Academy, a public outreach program offered to small groups by the bureau in many of its field offices throughout the country. The six- to eight-week program gives a "close-up view" of the FBI's many roles and responsibilities that help to ensure Americans our "domestic tranquility."

Every agent I met exhibited the highest levels of competency in law enforcement and in their areas of expertise, and a total commitment to the laws of our land and the protection of our democracy. Never did I sense a political agenda or that they were out to get anyone other than criminals.

Like many in law enforcement, they understandably saw the world as a dangerous place and leaned toward a more conservative viewpoint. But they were totally committed to their job of making the world safe for all Americans.

Stating otherwise is simply a diversion and un-American.

DONALD EVANS

Little Rock

Personal commentary

I have long known that "news" reporting is often biased and slanted. Now, they don't even bother to hide it.

Notice with me how news anchors don't just "report" the news anymore, but have started adding a few words of what can only be described as personal commentary after certain segments.

They can't call it "reporting" when it is, clearly, editorializing!

LINDA STELL

Fordyce

Living with decision

Thank you, Nancy Olofson. Someone not afraid to speak up for all the women in this country.

Who gave the men and, unfortunately, some women the right to decide on my body? All the talk about helping these babies is BS. Have you looked at how many are abused, been left for someone else to care for or left for adoption and are still out there waiting?

Where are the "upstanding men" of this state? Why aren't they stepping in and being responsible? If a baby is so important, then be a man and acknowledge that you helped with this problem. Women and girls don't get this way all on their own, last time I checked.

You are not the one who lives with the decision that is made.

JACKI STAFFORD

Conway

Scientific explanation

Clearly, there are global-warming deniers. Increased levels of carbon dioxide, methane and other greenhouse gases are easily measured. Would one of you provide a scientific explanation why these increased levels do not cause global warming?

DENNIS FAULK

Hot Springs Village