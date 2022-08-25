Little Rock police, school district officials discuss safety, student trauma resources





Little Rock School District officials joined Little Rock police personnel in a forum on school safety Wednesday evening at the Southwest Community Center, outlining resources meant to protect students not only from outside violence but also from problems that affect learning.

After a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, in May, Little Rock parents want to know that the city's school resource officers are prepared for such an emergency, but also that they can keep students safe from more routine problems like trauma and mental health issues, said Kendra Pruitt, chief of staff for Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott.

Scott was not able to attend Wednesday's panel discussion, which featured Jennifer Glasgow, the district's chief education officer; Maj. Troy Ellison, who oversees Little Rock police's resource officers; Frederick Fields, the district's senior director of student services; LaQuieta Grayson, the district's coordinator of counseling; and Officer Gregory Mobley, a school resource officer at Pinnacle View Middle School.

"We know that we need [students] to feel safe to have them ready to learn," Glasgow said.

Because of the increase in violent crime seen in Little Rock and other American cities in recent years, Glasgow said, district employees underwent conflict resolution training using part of the $1.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan act money earmarked by the city for violence intervention programs.

When it comes to providing security for students from outside violence, the Uvalde killings highlight the need for training and preparation, Ellison said, but they don't change the plan. "It's no more, no less than we've had in the past," Ellison said.

School resource officers get double the 40 hours of training that regular officers receive, Ellison said. Most of that training is meant to make them aware of community resources for the students they work around, but there is also training in shoot-or-no-shoot scenarios from the department's SWAT officers, he said.

A lot of the job, though, is building relationships with the students around him, Mobley said. They want to feel respected and acknowledged like anyone else.

"[You have to] make them feel like they're needed and they're wanted," Mobley said.

Mobley thinks that many kids watching the events of the past decade or so have trauma from the changing and violent world around them, he said. Sometimes, they don't know how to talk about it, but it still has an effect on their behavior and learning.

"They're suffering in some kind of way they don't talk about," Mobley said.

The district and the police have made some effort to address these stress factors starting in 2018 with the Handle With Care program, Ellison said. Because it's not uncommon for students to be exposed to trauma and crime at home, often resulting in police presence, those officers can tick a box when writing their report that recommends extra care for a student.

The program notifies the student's counselors and teachers that something happened that might effect the student the next day, Ellison said, without overstepping the bounds of privacy. It's normal for a student who was a witness or a victim of violent crime to have a sleepless night, for example, so instead of punishing the student for being inattentive or drowsy in class, counselors or teachers can give them a break.

But Mobley wants to see more done for students. He advocates for the kids he works with, asking school officials to move toward having therapists and social workers in every school, he said.

As it is, there are counselors at every school handling day-to-day issues, but the next step is contacting social workers, who are at some but not all schools, Grayson said.

Although resource officers can't provide the same level of care as trained social workers, Mobley thinks being present and talking to the students goes a long way.

It's common for Mobley to encounter students who have had bad experiences with police and are hesitant around him, he said.

"I had to show, beyond the badge and the gun, my personality and my character," Mobley said.

Students are sometimes witnesses to or victims of crimes, but they won't talk about these things if they don't trust a resource officer. Many of them are scared enough of being considered snitches as it is, Mobley said. But he tries to convince them that telling police about threats of violence before they happen is different, and nothing they should be ashamed of.

"Snitching is when you make a deal, telling is saving lives," Mobley said.

Preparing district staff and resource officers to handle everything from trauma at home, disciplinary problems to violence is no quick and easy task, Grayson said. In many cases, these programs are a three- to five-year commitment to what she called "getting it right."

"None of these programs are going to be overnight," Grayson said.





Frederick Fields, director of student services at Little Rock School District, answers a question during a school safety forum for the public at the Southwest Community Center on Baseline Road on Wednesday. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)





