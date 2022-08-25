



• Fox Corp. chief executive Lachlan Murdoch is suing Australian news website Crikey in a Sydney court for defamation over an opinion piece about last year's storming of the U.S. Capitol. A son of media mogul Rupert Murdoch, Lachlan filed a statement of claim in the Federal Court on Tuesday, a day after Crikey publisher Private Media's chairman, Eric Beecher, and managing editor Peter Fray put their names to an ad in The New York Times inviting him to sue. "We await your writ so that we can test this important issue of freedom of public interest journalism in a courtroom," the executives said in an open letter, which was also published in Australia's The Canberra Times. Murdoch is suing Private Media, a private company; Fray, who is also the website's editor-in-chief; and Crikey's political editor, Bernard Keane. Murdoch claims he was defamed by Keane's column about the U.S. congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection that Crikey published June 29 under the headlines: "Trump is a confirmed unhinged traitor. And Murdoch is his unindicted co-conspirator." Crikey said it welcomed the legal action. "Crikey will not be silenced," it said Wednesday. It removed the article from its website when it got a letter from Murdoch's attorneys a day after it was published, but after further letters were exchanged, Crikey published the article again last week.

• Finland's prime minister apologized after the publication of a photo showing two women kissing and posing topless at an official residence. The photo came out after a video that showed Prime Minister Sanna Marin dancing and singing with friends prompted a debate about whether the 36-year-old head of government is entitled to party heartily. Marin confirmed the photo was taken at an official residence following a music festival in July. She does not appear in the image; the two women featured have their breasts covered with a sign that says, "Finland." One of the women, described as a social media influencer, reportedly posted the photo, which was removed shortly after news outlets started reporting about it. "In my opinion, that photo is not appropriate, I apologize for that. That photo shouldn't have been taken," Marin said Tuesday, according to Finnish broadcaster YLE. On Wednesday, the prime minister addressed a crowd in the town of Lathi and mentioned the glimpses of her private life that became public. "I am also human," Finnish media quoted Marin as saying with a broken voice and red eyes. She added that she had never failed to attend to a work task because she took time off. "I do my job. I learn from this," Marin said. "This week has not been easy. It has been difficult. But I want to believe that people look at the work we do, not what we do in our free time."

FILE - News Corp. Exeuctive Chairman Rupert Murdoch, center, and his sons, Lachlan, left, and James Murdoch attend the 2014 Television Academy Hall of Fame in Beverly Hills, Calif, March 11, 2014. Fox Corp. chief executive Lachlan Murdoch is suing Australian news website Crikey in a Sydney court for defamation over an opinion piece about last year's storming of the U.S. Capitol. (Photo by Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP Images, File)







Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin speaks with the media as she arrives for an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, June 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys, File)





