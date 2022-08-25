GoTextbooks to hire 100 at LR warehouse

GoTextbooks announced Wednesday is adding a second warehouse in the Little Rock area that will help create 100 new jobs.

The $10 million investment includes needed upgrades for the 276,694-square-foot warehouse at 7200 Interstate-30. The facility will add to the 100 employees GoTextbooks now has working at its facility at the Port of Little Rock.

"We are excited about the jobs, revenue and growth opportunities that GoTextbooks will bring to our state," GoTextbooks Chief Financial Officer Matt Summitt said in announcing the investment. "We are proud to grow this business in Arkansas. GoTextbooks will be able to serve students across the nation while positively impacting a multitude of local Arkansas people and businesses as well."

GoTextbooks ships textbooks around the world. It said customer demand drove it to acquire a second facility.

"As we begin the new school year here in Arkansas, I'm thrilled to announce that GoTextbooks is expanding its business in Little Rock to meet the growing demands of the textbook industry," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement.

-- Andrew Moreau

Walmart Plus adding cash-back rewards

Walmart Inc. is adding new perks for its Walmart Plus members with a new cash-back digital rewards program.

The Bentonville-based retailer said Wednesday that as members browse items either on Walmart's website or app, they'll see an option to get rewards on hundreds of best-selling items. They can "clip" those like digital coupons, buy the items and redeem the balance at checkout.

Members can use this feature online or in stores, where they can scan the Walmart Pay QR code and tap "Use Walmart Rewards."

Chris Cracchiolo, senior vice president and general manager of Walmart Plus, said the company will continue to expand the program with new ways for shoppers to earn rewards.

Less than two weeks ago, Walmart added a free subscription to streaming service Paramount Plus to the Walmart Plus membership package. And last month, subscribers got the option to add Walmart's InHome delivery service for $40 more than the regular membership fee of $98 a year.

-- Serenah McKay

Index slips to 837.01 with day's 2.38 loss

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 837.01, down 2.38.

"Equities rose modestly on speculation that the market has already priced in expected comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterating the Fed's commitment to fighting inflation at the Jackson Hole Summit later this week," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.