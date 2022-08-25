Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Rogers

• Marcos Mejia-Vargas, 46, 409 E. Pinion Drive in Rogers, was arrested Wednesday in connection with sexual assault. Mejia-Vargas was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• George Vazquez, 26, of 2763 W. Kilimanjaro Way in Rogers, was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Vazquez was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Ashley Golden, 33, of 9661 Phillips Cemetery Road in Bentonville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with assault. Golden was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Randy Plascensia, 39, of 1044 Terry Lane in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver. Plascensia was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Brandon Murray, 35, of 1426 Apollo Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine and possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Murray was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $20,000 bond.

• Stanley Wise, 65, of 10932 S. Whitehouse Road in Elkins, was arrested Tuesday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Wise was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.