NORTHWEST ARKANSAS PREP REPORT: Pea Ridge prepares to put new white road jerseys to use during home game against Gravette

Pea Ridge will give its fans a little different look Friday night when it hosts Gravette in the season opener for both teams.

The Blackhawks will be decked out in the white uniforms they usually wear during away games, while the Lions will have on their normal home black jerseys.

Pea Ridge coach Brey Cook said the team is making the most of an unfortunate situation instead of pulling any stunt with the move.

"It's just a supply chain issue," Cook said. "We had a lot of missing jerseys when I took over as head coach. We sold jerseys to seniors and different situations. With covid and everything backed up, we had ordered those replacements in December.

"But our whites are beautiful jerseys, and they're actually brand new. We ordered them at the same time, but they came in first. It will be a white-out, and we're going to ask our fans to wear something white Friday night and help us beat Gravette."

In order to do such a thing, Cook had to talk with members of the Arkansas Activities Association as well as the officials for Friday's game, and he also had to ask Gravette for permission to swap jerseys. Cook said since he had documentation that the jerseys had been ordered in December, the Blackhawks were given permission to wear the white jerseys.

Cook said the replacement black jerseys are expected to arrive in two weeks, but Pea Ridge won't need them until conference play begins. The Blackhawks will have an open date next week, then play road games at Huntsville and Gentry before hosting Prairie Grove in the Tigers' inaugural 5A-West Conference game.

"We're excited to get those white jerseys dirty on those grass fields," Cook said.

ELKINS

Focus on stopping run

Elkins coach Zach Watson believes his team must be able to stop its opponents' ground game in order to become a serious contender for the 4A-1 Conference championship this season.

So Watson geared the Elks' nonconference schedule to help them to able to do that. Elkins will open the season Friday night at Pottsville, then will play Clarksville and Charleston before it heads into league competition.

"Pottsville and Clarksville both use run-based offenses, and they are going to run the ball 90% of the time," Watson said. "I think those two games will be a good test to see how tough we are going to be in our front seven, then Charleston is a team that uses a good mix of run and pass game.

"Those guys are going to get us ready for every facet of the run game, which is what we need for conference play. We pick up Ozark, which likes to run the ball a lot, then we have Lincoln, which also will run the ball. That was a very good reason to get those teams on our nonconference schedule."

The Pottsville game also presents an interesting twist for Watson. It marks the first time he will go as a head coach against Pottsville coach Bryan Rust, who was Watson's head coach at Hector.

"It was a pretty easy game to get together," Watson said. "We both have a great amount of respect for each other, and we're always glad to spend a little time with each other.

"It's going to be a battle against two good teams. Pottsville is picked to be No. 1 in its conference, and we're picked to be No. 2 in our conference. It should be something special Friday night."

WEST FORK

Second time around

Rodney Selph never left West Fork, but he has now started his second tenure as the Tigers' head football coach.

Selph, who stepped away from football for a while to be the school's girls basketball coach, admits this time feels a little different as he leads West Fork into Friday's season opener at Green Forest.

"The biggest difference for me is the first time I became head coach, I was already in football," Selph said. "We didn't have to change a lot. We kept the same offense and the same defense as we had been running.

"But this time, I haven't been in football, and we're having to change everything. [Former coach] Justin Smith and I have different philosophies, and we're changing the offense and defense completely. But the kids have adjusted well with what we are trying to do, and I like the direction we are headed right now."

West Fork traveled to Gentry last week for its scrimmage game, and Selph was pleased with his team's performance despite dropping an 18-0 decision to the Pioneers.

"We had been running our offense for 2 weeks, and they have been running their offense for 3-4 years," Selph said. "We were able to move the ball around a little bit, but we just couldn't punch it in. We didn't turn the ball over, and we had limited penalties.

"But it also showed a lot of things we need to improve. That's what we've been working on this week -- trying to get better at those things so we can be a successful football team."

GREENLAND

Still playing Wolves

Greenland wasn't about to let Lincoln get away from playing a football game that easily.

The two Washington County schools -- separated by about 16 miles -- were 3A-1 Conference foes and split their series for the past two years, but Lincoln has now moved up to Class 4A status. So the two schools will start the season Friday with a nonconference game at Lincoln.

"It will be a good gate and the schools will make a lot of money," Greenland coach Lee Larkan said. "But I think I agreed to that game before seeing them in junior high and seeing their quarterback.

"Lincoln, though, is a local team and we need to stay local for games when we can."

Greenland traveled to Gravette and played its scrimmage game on the Lions' new turf surface, and Larkan said the Pirates "got what they needed" out of the scrimmage.

"There are some things we need to work on," Larkan said. "We didn't have a lot of hitting during the preseason, and our offensive line needs to be more physical. That's what we've been working on this week.

"I thought (quarterback) Max Meredith threw the ball well. Brandon Vaughn and Kade Gobel both had some good catches. But we have got to get better up front."