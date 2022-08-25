NWACC chief merging 2 vice president spots into 1

BENTONVILLE -- The new president of Northwest Arkansas Community College said Wednesday he plans to restructure his cabinet by combining two vice president positions into one.

Dennis Rittle started as the college's fourth president on July 11.

His plan became evident last week when Ricky Tompkins was let go from his job as vice president of learning and chief academic officer.

Tompkins, who was one of three finalists along with Rittle for the president's job earlier this year, had been employed by the college since 2006. His employment ended Friday.

Tim Cornelius, vice president of career and workforce education, plans to retire at the end of this semester after 16 years with the college, Rittle said. Cornelius' position and Tompkins' old position then will be merged into one academic vice president role, Rittle said.

The changes will make the cabinet more lean and efficient, Rittle said. Combining the two roles into one will allow for better communication and for the college to better respond to industry, he said.

"The left hand and the right hand will know what's going on because they will be the same person," he said.

Northwest Arkansas Community College is the lowest-funded community college in the state per student, which forces it to make decisions based on efficiencies in order to produce the best quality education at the least cost, Rittle said.

Tompkins' annual salary was $116,000, according to his personnel file. Cornelius' salary last school year was $111,900; his salary this year was unavailable Wednesday.

The school is the largest two-year college in the state. Last year's fall semester enrollment was 7,037. The board this year approved a budget of about $41.9 million for fiscal 2023.

Tompkins said he met Friday with Rittle, who told him he wanted to do some restructuring or reorganization of the administration.

"That was about the extent of the conversation," Tompkins said.

Tompkins said he was a little surprised by Rittle's decision because of the timing of it, with the college's fall semester having just started Saturday.

Rittle said the timing was planned so the restructuring can be done this year and there will be no holes in leadership. The college plans to begin recruiting and hiring for the new academic vice president, he said.

Tompkins was one of three finalists when the board of trustees recently conducted a national search for a new president. The board chose Rittle for the job in April. Rittle previously had been president of Cowley College in Arkansas City, Kan. He replaced Evelyn Jorgenson, who retired.

Tompkins, a Rogers resident and Arkansas native, earned his doctorate in education from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock in 2005. He said he's not sure what he'll do next, but that he'd like to stay in Northwest Arkansas.

"Just going to look at options and see where we go from here," he said.

A review of Tompkins' personnel file, provided by the college this week at the request of the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, revealed no performance reviews of any kind.