One person dies after shooting in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE -- Police are investigating a man's shooting death, according to a news release from the Bentonville Police Department.

Police responded at 11:43 a.m. Thursday to the 300 block of Rose Garden Lane, just south of downtown, to a call about shots fired. The caller reported one male had been shot by another male, according to the release.

The officers found a male with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital, but died from his injuries at the hospital, the release states.

Police found the other person involved in the shooting in a nearby department, and he was transported to the Police Department pending further investigation, according to the release.

Police did not release the name of either of the men involved in the incident.