100 years ago

Aug. 25, 1922

CONWAY -- All hope for return of Jo R. McCulloch of Conway, aged 30, son of Mr. and Mrs. R. B. McCulloch, who is believed to have been lost at sea between Cuba and New Orleans last November, was abandoned by his family and relatives today, upon application before Probate Judge E. L. Smith, George F. Hartje was appointed administrator of his estate. Mr. McCulloch was serving as an engineer on a converted United States submarine chaser, the Mercedes, which was plying between New Orleans and Cuban ports.

50 years ago

Aug. 25, 1972

TEXARKANA -- An 11-year-old Texarkana boy has been turned over to Miller County juvenile authorities following his arrest on charges of making a bomb threat against the General Telephone Company. Detective Captain Richard A. Meyers said the telephone company received a call Monday that a bomb had been set to go off at the Company's building at 3 p.m. Officers searched the building but failed to find any type of explosive. The boy was taken into custody at his home by members of the Miller County Sheriff's Department.

25 years ago

Aug. 25, 1997

• The raucous laughter and loud music coming from War Memorial Stadium's parking lot over the weekend wasn't from a tailgate party. These revelers, employees of corporations from all over the state, came to "party with a purpose" at the Arkansas Easter Seal Society's 24-hour relay. Party-goers sported oversized T-shirts with company logos, sweaty baseball caps and the strained smiles of people who have stayed awake through the night to carouse and run laps with their co-workers for a good cause. The event celebrated the fund-raising efforts of the employees of more than 60 Easter Seal corporate sponsors, including Arkansas Electric Cooperative, Sysco Food Services and Arkla Gas Co.

10 years ago

Aug. 25, 2012

• Wal-Mart Stores Inc. said Thursday that it has joined with Mollen Immunization Clinics to expand in-store immunizations beginning Monday through Nov. 15. The immunizations, to be administered by registered nurses, will be available nationwide at the more than 3,800 Wal-Mart stores that have pharmacies. In addition, free blood-pressure screenings will be done Sept. 8, 15, 22 and 29. Available immunizations include flu; pneumonia; hepatitis-A; hepatitis-B; chickenpox; human papillomavirus; measles, mumps and rubella; meningitis; shingles; and tetanus. The flu shots will cost $25 and will protect against the H1N1, H3N2 and influenza B virus strains. The company said Medicare Part B and thousands of insurance plans will be accepted for payments.