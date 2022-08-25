Passion, fire and confidence: ASU assistant Andy Kwon tasked with rebuilding offensive line

The ninth in a series previewing position groups for the Arkansas State University football team.

JONESBORO -- Makilan Thomas doesn't need to look down the hallway when he hears that voice.

It's an unmistakable booming -- the same one that is just as likely to be cursing him out from Arkansas State sideline as is teaching him in the meeting room.

"[When] Coach Kwon comes in the building, you know it's Coach Kwon because he's on fire, ready to come to work," said Thomas, Arkansas State's expected starting left tackle. "It's just his energy, his whole presence because he gives off an aura. ... The entire team feeds off Coach Kwon."

Andy Kwon, entering only his second season as a full-time assistant coach, has already become an indispensable member of Coach Butch Jones' staff, establishing his recruiting prowess -- particularly in his home state of Georgia -- earning a promotion from tight ends coach to offensive line coach and more than doubling his salary in the process.

Passion and intensity are traits Kwon has carried with him since his playing days as a two-time All-Sun Belt Conference center at Georgia Southern. Facing the formidable task of fixing a Red Wolves offense line that Pro Football Focus graded the fifth-worst nationally in run blocking and allowed more sacks than just three teams last season, he'll need both of those qualities -- and then some.

"You know he's going to call you out, you know he's going to get onto you, but you never have to worry [because] you know that he loves you," tight end Reed Tyler said.

• • •

It's not just in Jonesboro that people are taking notice of Kwon. Earlier this month, 247Sports' Chris Hummer profiled the 27-year-old coach as part of his 30Under30 series.

Although ASU did not make Kwon available for this story, he explained to Hummer that playing football -- let alone coaching -- wasn't something he'd even considered until he took up the sport as a 10th-grader at North Gwinnett High School in Suwanee, Ga.

"My mom told me when I was born she'd have never believed I'd be a college football coach," Kwon told 247. "It's crazy. But that's the great thing about life, you never know what's going to happen."

After being born in Seoul, South Korea, Kwon spent time in Singapore, Mexico and Colombia before eventually landing in the Atlanta suburbs. Now-Army Coach Jeff Monken recruited Kwon to Georgia Southern, but it was Willie Fritz who made Kwon the Eagles' starting center in 2015.

Kwon picked up second-team all-conference honors after anchoring a line that helped Georgia Southern lead the nation in rushing at 363.0 yards per game.

Fritz, now the head coach at Tulane, immediately recognized Kwon's intelligence and said during his two years in Statesboro, he never remembers Kwon having a down day.

"You just saw how much he loved football," Fritz told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. "If you'd asked me and I had 115 guys on the team, maybe five of them you think will be a coach. He would've been one of them for sure."

Kwon immediately jumped into coaching, working as an offensive graduate assistant under Terry Bowden at Akron in 2017. Nick Saban then brought Kwon to Alabama as an offensive line graduate assistant from 2018-20.

It was in Tuscaloosa where Kwon and Jones spent time together. Jones saw the toughness he wanted in one of his assistants and hired Kwon within a few weeks of taking charge of the Red Wolves.

A year later, Kwon's salary jumped from $80,000 to $170,000 and with it came the task of leading ASU's offensive line.

• • •

Evaluating individual offensive linemen -- at least quantitatively -- is no straightforward task. So often last season, Jones spoke of finding "the best five." As much as the Red Wolves tried, utilizing five different starting combinations, not much worked in the trenches.

Of the 1,600-plus linemen graded by Pro Football Focus, ASU had one ranked higher than No. 797. Center Ethan Miner, the best-graded returner, was 942nd.

But if Kwon has anything to do with it, the numbers will tell a drastically different story after this season.

"When he walks in that [offensive] line room, those kids take on his personality," offensive coordinator Keith Heckendorf said of Kwon. He's got passion, he's got fire and he's got confidence. ... You can see that [in our offensive line] and I think that's a really good thing for our football team."

Miner could be the key to that turnaround. The redshirt sophomore began last season at center before shifting to left guard, but he'll return to his spot in the middle of the line.

"Ethan gets everybody going," Thomas said. "His personality, his drive that he has, it's really contagious. ... He leads by example and is very vocal with everything he does."

Thomas and Robert Holmes will almost certainly hold down the left and right tackle spots, respectively, and there are several options at guard, namely Ole Miss transfer Jordan Rhodes.

What's certain, though, is that Kwon is willing to do the work to ensure his group's 2022 doesn't look like its 2021.

He'll pull a player aside in practice for a 1-on-1 conversation. He'll carve out the time to watch film and perfect technique. He might even join his players in the weight room or run stadium steps alongside them.

"It's easy to play for a guy like that," Tyler said.