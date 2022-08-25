ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: ‘PAW Patrol’ goes piratical for touring stage show





Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts this weekend:

FUN: Pups on 'Patrol'

The "heroic pups" from Nickelodeon's "PAW Patrol" animated series, embark on a pirate-theme adventure to uncover hidden treasure as "PAW Patrol Live! 'The Great Pirate Adventure'" takes over North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Tickets are $19-$69; V.I.P. — Very Important Pup — Packages, $124, include a premium seat and exclusive post-show photo op with the show's characters — plus service charges. Visit pawpatrollive.com or ticketmaster.com.

MUSIC: Potluck & Poison Ivy

Musician, singer and writer Stephanie Smittle is the "headliner" for Potluck and Poison Ivy, 7 p.m. today at the Joint Theater and Coffeehouse, 301 Main St., North Little Rock. Doors open at 6. The $35 ticket includes a box dinner. Visit potluckandpoisonivy.org/an-evening-with-stephanie-smittle.

Bluegrass and birds

The Dillards, aka the Darlings, who gained fame by performing with Andy Griffith (left) on "The Andy Griffith Show," headline Saturday night's performance as part of the at the Ozark Folk Center in Mountain View. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Bluegrass Hall of Famers The Dillards, also known as the Darlings, who became famous after introducing millions to bluegrass music performing "Dueling Banjos" and "Dooley" on TV's "Andy Griffith Show," headline Saturday night, and 10-time International Bluegrass Music Award-winner Missy Raines headlines Friday night for the Bluegrass & Fried Chicken Festival, Friday-Saturday in the 1,000-seat indoor Ozark Highlands Theater at Ozark Folk Center State Park, 1032 Park Ave., Mountain View.

Shows at 7 p.m. Friday, 1 and 7:15 p.m. Saturday also feature Mountain View musicians Ozark Strangers, Spillwater Drive, The Ozark Legacy and Sylamore Special (featuring 18-year-old National Banjo Champion Lillyanne McCool and 17-year-old Arkansas Grand Champion Fiddler Mary Parker). Tickets are $50 for both days, $25 Friday only, $35 Saturday only, and include admission to the park's artisan Craft Village and gardens. Family passes for two adults and children under 18 are available. Visit OzarkFolkCenter.Ticketleap.com.

The park's Skillet Restaurant will offer its fried chicken buffet, 4-7 p.m. each day, plus, on Saturday, an 8-10:45 a.m. breakfast buffet (featuring chicken and waffles) and an 11 a.m.-2 p.m. lunch buffet. Cost is $13 for breakfast, $14 for lunch, $15 for dinner. Visit OzarkFolkCenter.com.

Soprano and piano

Soprano Elizabeth Hunter Ashley and pianist Melinda Morse will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday at Conway's First United Methodist Church, 1610 Prince St.

Ashley will sing "Quan do me'n vo'" (also known as "Musetta's Waltz") from "La Boheme" and "O mio babbino caro" from "Gianni Schicchi" by Giacomo Puccini, "Sure on this Shining Night" by Samuel Barber, "Summertime" and "Can't Help Lovin' That Man" by George Gershwin, "Don't Get Around Much Anymore" by Duke Ellington, "Straighten Up and Fly Right" by Nat "King" Cole and Irving Mills, "Bewitched" by Richard Rodgers, "How High the Moon" by Nancy Hamilton and Morgan Lewis and Morse's "After the Song of Spring," "Her Eyes" and "Benediction." Morse will play "Une barque sur l'ocean" Maurice Ravel, an excerpt from "Minstrel Impressions" by Hector Villa-Lobos and the "Fantasy Impromptu" by Frederic Chopin.

Admission is free. Email jason@conwayfumc.org.

ART: 'From Rust to Dust'

“Old Couple,” charcoal and acrylic, by Cheryl McMickle is on display through Oct. 7 at East Arkansas Community College in Forrest City. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

"From Rust to Dust," works in charcoal exhibition by Marianna contemporary folk artist Cheryl McMickle, is on display through Oct. 7 in the East Arkansas Community College Gallery, 1700 Newcastle Road, Forrest City. A meet-the-artist reception, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 1, precedes a concert by country singer Trace Adkins in the EACC Fine Arts Center. Admission is free. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Call (870) 633-4480 or visit eacc.edu.

ETC.: Momentary shows

Eight Northwest Arkansas artists (seven performers and a playwright) create and perform together for "Collision: When Visions Combine," described in a news release as "an exploration of process, exchange and play," 5-9 p.m. Saturday at the Momentary, 507 S.E. E St., Bentonville. Each 15-minute set will take place twice at locations throughout the facility. The project is a collaboration between the Momentary and Creative Arkansas Community Hub & Exchange. Admission is free. Details are available at tinyurl.com/muzdyvjf.

Also on the 2022 calendar at the Momentary (except as noted, admission is free):

◼️ Sept. 13-18: "Bodies in the Land." Performance artist Marilyn Arsem will read aloud published death notices of the people of Benton County, all day from the Momentary's opening to closing. themomentary.org/calendar/marilyn-arsem.

London-based, all-female acrobatic company Mimbre combines dance, theater and circus in its "Lifted" show, Oct. 1-2 at the Momentary in Bentonville. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/courtesy of the artists and the Momentary)

◼️ Oct. 1, noon and 4 p.m.; Oct. 2, 4 p.m.: "Lifted," London-based, all-female acrobatic company Mimbre, combining dance, theater and circus. Tickets: $15, $10 for Momentary members, $5 students with valid ID and children under 17. themomentary.org/calendar/lifted-mimbre.

◼️ Nov. 4-6: Inverse Performance Art Festival, regional and national performers to be announced.

◼️ Dec. 9-10: Singer, composer, experimental librettist and improviser Imani Uzuri performs "Hush Arbor (The Opera)," inspired by the "hush arbors" created by enslaved Black Americans in the antebellum South to secretly worship, commune, and strategize rebellion," according to a news release, 8 p.m. Saturday, and "Conjure Woman," a solo performance "celebrating the archetype, iconography and mythology of the conjure woman within African American culture, religion and literature," according to the release, 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: For "Hush Arbor (The Opera)," $20, $15 for members, $10 students/children. For "Conjure Woman," free.



