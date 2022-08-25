PBS director’s raise advances





Arkansas PBS' director is one step closer to a pay raise.

A legislative subcommittee unanimously approved a $23,000 per year pay raise Wednesday for Arkansas PBS' Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Courtney Pledger, clearing a hurdle after previous pushback from legislators on the network's viewership and content. The move awaits final approval from the Arkansas Legislative Council which is scheduled to meet Friday.

The proposed salary increase comes at the request of the Arkansas PBS Commission, which said the state's public television network could lose its leader if it didn't increase Pledger's salary to be competitive with similar jobs in other states.

John Brown, chairman of the Arkansas PBS Commission, said the request to increase Pledger's salary came after Louisiana Public Broadcasting recruited her to run its network.

"Louisiana is what led us from a conversation to taking action as a commission," Brown told the Legislative Council's personnel subcommittee. "We need to preserve and keep our executive director for the quality of product that we want for the people and the state of Arkansas."

Pledger's current salary is $157,000 a year which would be increased by 14.6% to $180,000 if approved by the Legislative Council. The average salary for top public broadcasting executives in the Southeast is $182,003 according to the state Office of Personnel Management.

Members of the Arkansas PBS Commission credited Pledger for transforming the station "from a legacy public media station to a multi-platform media organization that provides Arkansans with highly relevant local content and services."

Since Pledger took over, the station has broadcast high school sports championships, provided streaming of state government meetings and "school over the air" that served as an educational tool when schools were shut down because of covid-19.

In the past two years, Arkansas PBS has won eight Emmy awards including for "Blueberry's Clubhouse," a children's program produced in partnership with the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts and for "Healing the Divide," a series on race relations in Arkansas.

For the members of the commission, Wednesday's subcommittee vote means Arkansas will likely keep its public broadcasting chief. After the meeting, John Brown walked out of the committee room, greeting colleagues with a shimmy-like twist and a smile after the subcommittee approved the salary increase for Pledger.

"We'd just really like to keep her in Arkansas," Brown said.

Born in Arkansas and raised in Jackson, Miss., Pledger came to Arkansas PBS in 2017 after serving as the executive director of the Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival. She has a background in film and television working as an executive at Illumination Entertainment, an animation studio owned by Universal Pictures, according to a bio on Arkansas PBS' website.

The commission's request to raise Pledger's salary is above the maximum for her pay grade -- $157,000 -- and needed approval from lawmakers. But the approval process hasn't come without pushback.

In December, state Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Jonesboro, an alternate member of the Legislative Council, raised questions about political bias at the channel after he saw a contractor for Arkansas PBS had posted "radical" views on climate change and the bipartisan infrastructure package Congress approved last year.

Some lawmakers questioned the appropriateness of Arkansas PBS airing "The Gospel of Eureka," a documentary about a large passion play and underground drag show existing together in Eureka.

After the interim study was completed, members of the Arkansas PBS Commission met with some of the lawmakers who had raised questions in May about the network's viewership numbers and who had delayed approval for increasing Pledger's salary until after the interim study was finished.

During the July meeting, network officials met with legislators at Arkansas PBS's headquarters in Conway to discuss the interim study on the network's content and the educational services it provides. Brown called the meeting a success and said it helped assuage concerns lawmakers had about the network.

"I think when we made our presentation -- the interim study presentation -- we answered a lot of questions that the legislators had and I think that went a long way," Brown said.

On Wednesday, state Rep. Mark Lowery, R-Maumelle, a member of the personnel subcommittee, asked members of the commission about viewership numbers, which Marty Ryall, director of external relations for Arkansas PBS, said he couldn't provide. Many private television networks use Nielsen to measure ratings to help sell advertising.

"What I can tell is that public television is there for the underserved in Arkansas," Ryall said. "And the underserved are those who can't afford cable and they can't afford satellite."





Arkansas Rep. Mark Lowery, R-Maumelle, asks a question about a $180,000 salary request by the Arkansas PBS Commission for the agency’s current director during a meeting of the Uniform Personnel Classification and Compensation Plan Subcommittee of the Arkansas Legislative Council at the Arkansas State Capitol on Wednesday. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)





