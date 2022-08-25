Picky riflemen are never satisfied

In writing, as in music, there are always little bits of tape that end up discarded on the studio floor.

A few interesting bits didn't make the cut from our interview Sunday with gunsmith Bill Pool about varmint rifles.

Pool talked about a rifle he built with a custom barrel that wouldn't group any of the loads he developed. Finally, he read a promotional article from Sierra Bullets about one of their garden variety bullets being as accurate as their competition bullet. Pool loaded up a bank of the regular bullets and shot a one-hole, five-shot group at 100 yards. It was the only bullet his barrel would group tightly.

Omitted from that article was a disclaimer that, despite its accuracy, Sierra's boat-tail hollow-point has a low ballistic coefficient. That means it is not aerodynamic. It has a high amount of drag, making it vulnerable to wind deflection.

Pool built the rifle to hunt prairie dogs. You do that out west, where shots are much farther than 100 yards and almost always in a very stiff wind. You need a long, slender bullet with a high ballistic coefficient to fly straighter against adversity. Pool's barrel doesn't shoot high-performance bullets accurately, and the one bullet it does shoot accurately at 100 yards is not accurate at prairie dog distances.

Pool scrapped the barrel and will start over with a new one.

Prairie dog hunting is a precise sport, so it's not surprising that many prairie dog hunters also shoot competitively in tournaments. They all reload their own ammunition, and they are very particular about minutiae. Casual shooters like me don't obsess over neck concentricity, case wall thickness and runout, and we don't worry about headspace until we must. In fact, some of us have to Google "headspace" periodically just to re-learn what it is.

Serious shooters -- and thus serious reloaders -- adhere religiously to all of that stuff. They speak a language all their own.

Years ago, a reader upbraided me for an article I wrote about introductory reloading. I ordered a few boxes of once-fired 30-06 cases from the internet and reloaded them with a Lee Loader, a basic reloading tool that doesn't require a press. The ammo worked, and it was surprisingly accurate fired from a Browning Automatic Rifle. I even killed a deer with it.

The article triggered the reader. I broke every commandment in the Shooter's Bible, apparently. The Lee Loader only resizes case necks. Reloading doctrine says that you can only neck-size cases for the rifle in which they were originally fired. Before loading them, I did chamber them to make sure they would fit. A few didn't, and I put them aside.

Reloading doctrine also says you must use small-base dies to reload cartridges for semiautomatic rifles. I didn't, which also offended the reader.

"I don't know what else to tell you," I finally said, exasperated. "The ammo chambered in my rifle, and all of it went boom. It killed game. Mission accomplished. What else do you want me to do?"

"I want you to do it right," my antagonist said, equally exasperated. "You're going to get somebody killed.

As in, not ever. If you use published loading data from a legitimate reloading manual, and if the barrel is not obstructed, reloaded ammo is safe.

The only trouble I ever encountered was reloading 6.5x55 Swedish PMC cases that I bought from a local retailer. I don't know how many times those cases had been reloaded, but none lasted more than three reloadings before the necks split. Two suffered case body ruptures. All were about three-quarter loads, far south of the red line. I used them to test bullets that I didn't often use, mostly Barnes TTSX.

My most accurate reloads for the Swede were Remington cases, and my most accurate bullets were 140-grain Remington Core-Lokts. I tried to duplicate the original Remington factory load, which was wicked accurate in that rifle, a Ruger Model 77. It was my primary rifle for many years, but I never could get the velocity I wanted.

"It killed every deer you shot at, didn't it?" Pool asked.

"Yeah, but the Creedmoor is faster."

Riflemen are never satisfied.