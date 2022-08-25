PREP FOOTBALL: Week Zero capsules

Tulsa Booker T. Washington at Bentonville West

KICKOFF 7 p.m. Friday

RECORDS First game of the season for both teams

COACHES Booker T. Washington -- Jonathan Brown; West -- Bryan Pratt.

KEY PLAYERS Booker T. Washington -- WR/DB Micah Tease (Sr., 6-1, 180); QB Lathan Boone (Sr., 6-2, 180); LB Aiden Walker (Sr., 5-11, 190); OL/DL Elias Sherman (Sr., 6-2, 265); DL Amondre Tiger (Sr., 5-10, 240). West -- QB Jake Casey (Jr., 6-4, 180), RB Carson Morgan (Sr., 6-1, 205), WR Ty Durham (Sr., 6-0, 180), OL Lane Jeffcoat (Jr., 6-9, 285), RB/LB Braden Jones (Sr., 6-1, 205), CB Nick Bell (Sr., 5-9, 165), DB/P Josh Buxton (Sr., 5-9, 175), DE Grant Overman (Sr., 6-3, 220), DB Thomas Willbanks (Sr., 5-10, 165).

THE SCOOP The two teams meet for the first time. ... Tease, who has committed to Arkansas, caught 31 passes for 618 yards and 9 TDs last year and had a 75-yard TD catch during the Hornets' scrimmage at Bixby, Okla. ... Boone completed 164 of 247 passes last season for 2,460 yards and 30 TDs with only five interceptions, and he added 314 yards and 6 TDs rushing ... Walker was a defensive force last season with 163 tackles, including 10 tackles for loss. ... Sherman led the team with 13 tackles for loss among his 46 tackles. ... Tiger played in only five games last year but logged 3.5 quarterback sacks and had 29 tackles. ... This marks West's 10th game against an Oklahoma school in its short history. The Wolverines are 4-5 against Oklahoma schools, including a 21-13 win last year over Muskogee. ... Casey threw for 2,172 yards and 19 TDs last season, and he will have his top two receivers back in Durham (55 receptions, 900 yards, 21 TDs) and Jaxson Brust (35 catches, 383 yards, 3 TDs). ... Jones, who recently committed to Central Arkansas, recorded more than 100 tackles last year and leads the defense.

OUR TAKE Bentonville West 35, Tulsa Booker T. Washington 21.

-- Henry Apple

Broken Arrow, Okla. at Bentonville

KICKOFF 7 p.m. Friday

RECORDS First game of the season for both teams

COACHES Broken Arrow -- Josh Blankenship; Bentonville -- Jody Grant.

KEY PLAYERS Broken Arrow -- LB/RB Dietrich Moore (Sr., 6-0, 210); OL Jamison Mejia (Sr., 6-5, 250); CB Jaylon Franklin (Sr., 5-11, 170); RB Nate Jones (Sr., 5-9, 196); WR/DB Adavion Rummans (Sr., 6-1, 165); LB Auztin Newell (Sr., 6-2, 225); TE Josh Willhite (Sr., 6-2, 210); DB Elisha Wilson (Sr., 6-2, 178). Bentonville -- RB Josh Ficklin (Sr., 5-11, 210), OL Joey Sua (Sr., 6-5, 322), OL-DL Trevor Martinez (Sr., 6-3, 320), OL Cole Cowgur (Sr., 5-11, 245), QB Carter Nye (Jr., 6-1, 170), WR C.J. Brown (Jr., 6-1, 185), WR-DB J.T. Tomescko (Sr., 6-2, 170), DE Ben Pearson (Jr., 6-2, 180), DB Johnny Pike (Sr., 5-10, 175), PK Logan Tymeson (Sr., 5-10, 145).

THE SCOOP The two teams meet again for the first time since 2014, when Broken Arrow claimed a 34-0 win at home. ... Broken Arrow leads the series 2-1, with Bentonville's win coming in 2012 in a game that was delayed almost 2 1/2 hours by storms. ... Moore and Mejia are considered two of Oklahoma's bests in their respective positions. Moore is the team's leading returning tackler with 70 and had 3 interceptions. ... Jones was Broken Arrow's second-leading rusher with 650 yards and 6 TDs and had 10 catches for 51 yards. ... Newell logged 49 tackles in only six games last season. ... Ficklin, who rushed for more than 1,500 yards last season, logged more than 100 yards during last week's two-quarter scrimmage against Tulsa Union. ... Sua has already committed to Arkansas, while Martinez -- who Grant tabs as one of the state's best defensive linemen -- has grabbed a number of offers from colleges. ... Sophomore Eli Brooks has already won the starting tight end job for Bentonville but could also see time at linebacker.

OUR TAKE Bentonville 24, Broken Arrow 20

-- Henry Apple

Fayetteville at Cabot

KICKOFF 7 p.m. Friday

RECORDS First game of the season for both teams

COACHES Fayetteville -- Casey Dick; Cabot -- Scott Reed

KEY PLAYERS Fayetteville -- LB Brooks Yurachek (Sr., 6-0, 215), WR Kaylon Morris (Sr., 6-2, 190), DB Bo Nolen (Sr., 6-2, 195), QB Drake Lindsey (Jr., 6-4, 210), WR Lachlan McKinney (Jr., 5-9, 180), DL Brooks Young (Sr., 6-0, 225), RB Omar Murray (Jr., 6-2, 200). Cabot -- DT Brock Jay (Sr., 5-9, 210), LB Gavin Vest (Jr., 5-11, 175), RB Evion Jimerson (Sr., 5-8, 195), LB Logan Eason (Jr., 6-0, 180).

THE SCOOP Fayetteville reached the state title game last season and returns 7 offensive and 8 defensive regulars, but must replace standouts Isaiah Sategna and Bladen Fike off that team. ... Drake Lindsey takes over at QB for Fike and provides the Purple'Dogs with a big arm. ... Junior RB Omar Murray could be a difference-maker for the Bulldogs. ... Fayetteville will lean on its defense, especially early in the season, and the Bulldogs have playmakers in linebacker Brooks Yurachek and linebacker Noah Janski. ... Cabot was 8-4 last season, falling to Fayetteville in the second round of the playoffs, and returns 4 offensive and 7 defensive starters. ... The Panthers will rely on their experienced defense, led by MLB Gavin Vest, who recorded 63 tackles. ... Cabot DT Brock Jay had 4 sacks a year ago.

OUR TAKE Fayetteville 24, Cabot 20

-- Chip Souza

Rogers at LR Southwest

KICKOFF 7 p.m. Friday

RECORDS First game of the season for both teams

COACHES Rogers -- Chad Harbison; Southwest -- Daryl Patton

KEY PLAYERS Rogers -- QB Dane Williams (Jr., 6-0, 170), RB Jacob Jenkins (Jr., 6-0, 185), WR Graycen Cash (Jr., 6-1, 150), TE Jansen Garner (Jr., 6-3, 170), DB Mabry Verser (Jr., 6-4, 200), LB Isaac Chapman (Jr., 5-11, 185), DB Tye Cunningham (Sr., 6-0, 170). Southwest -- QB Ter'Quan Anderson (Jr., 5-10, 165), ATH Jay'den Jackson Jr., 5-10, 155), RB Jabron Lewis (Jr., 6-1, 190), DL Seth Stuckey (Sr., 6-2, 295).

THE SCOOP Rogers posted a 9-3 mark last season with a senior-dominated roster, so the Mounties will have a new look this season. ... Continuity will be a key for the Mounties this season in year two under Coach Chad Harbison, particularly with a team loaded with junior playmakers. ... The Mounties will score points, and will look to junior QB Dane Williams to trigger the attack. ... RB Jacob Jenkins slides into the backfield from the defensive side. ... WR Graycen Cash will get plenty of targets in the passing game. Cash was the 7A-West Offensive Newcomer of the Year last season. ... Southwest begins its third season and posted the first two wins in program history last season. ... There are 14 total returning starters for the Gryphons. ... RB Jabron Lewis will get every defense's attention with his large frame (6-1, 190), plus he has the speed (4.4 in the 40) to outrun defenders.

OUR TAKE Rogers 48, LR Southwest 14

-- Chip Souza

Harrison at Springdale

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS First game of the season for both teams

COACHES Harrison -- Chris Keylon; Springdale -- Brett Hobbs

KEY PLAYERS Harrison -- RB Beck Jones (Sr., 5-10, 210), WR Talon Stephens (Sr. 5-8, 155), Taylor Baker (Sr., 6-3, 310), LB Tristan Thompson (Sr., 5-9, 190). Springdale -- WR Chris Cortez (Sr., 5-10, 170), DL Kaden Spencer (Sr., 6-2, 200), WR-DB Tajon Sparks (Sr. 5-8, 150), OL Giovanni Alamarez (Sr., 6-1, 310).

THE SCOOP The game marks the debut for Harrison coach Chris Keylon, a former assistant with the Goblins who was hired from Riverview after Joel Wells retired from coaching. .... Brett Hobbs, a former all-state linebacker at Springdale, begins his second season as coach of the Bulldogs. .... Harrison returns six starters on defense, including nose guard Evan Dixon and defensive Abe Estes, who also doubles at tight end. ... Beck Jones is a power running back with experience for the Goblins. ... Sparks is a three-year starter for Springdale at cornerback who will see increased action at receiver. ... Junior Kaden Spencer returns at defensive end after being selected Newcomer of the Year in the 7A-West. .... Harrison is picked to finish third in a preseason poll of the 5A-West coach while Springdale is pegged to finish sixth in a preseason poll of the 7A-West coaches.

OUR TAKE Harrison 35, Springdale 21

-- Rick Fires

Siloam Springs at Rogers Heritage

KICKOFF 7 p.m. Friday

RECORDS First game of the season for both teams

COACHES Siloam Springs -- Brandon Craig; Rogers Heritage -- Eric Munoz.

KEY PLAYERS Siloam Springs -- QB Jackson Still (Soph., 5-10, 158), RB Jed Derwin (Jr., 5-8, 195), WR Jonathon Graves (Sr., 6-5, 172), WR/CB Nick Driscoll (Sr., 5-11, 147), LB Stone Stephens (Sr., 6-0, 193), OL Saul Urena (Jr., 5-11, 215), OL Justin Burton (Jr., 5-7, 248). Rogers Heritage -- QB Carter Hensley (Sr., 6-3, 200), WR Tillman McNair (Sr., 5-11, 165), OL Hunter Seals (Sr., 6-6, 330), TE-DE Knox Weindorf (Sr., 6-6, 235), TE Christopher Incao (Sr., 6-1, 240); WR-DB J.J. Lockett (Sr., 6-0, 175), DB Alexander Saelzler (Sr., 5-8, 140).

THE SCOOP Siloam Springs and Rogers Heritage meet for the fifth time overall in the regular season and the first since 2013 when both were members of the 7A/6A-West Conference. ... Heritage won at Siloam Springs in 2010 and 2012, along with a home win in 2013. Siloam Springs' lone win in the series came in 2011. ... The two teams have played Arkansas Activities Association benefit games the last two seasons with Siloam Springs winning 42-0 in 2020 and Heritage winning 21-13 in 2021. ... Heritage has won one game in the last three years. ... The game marks the debut of Heritage coach Eric Munoz. ... Heritage scrimmaged Prairie Grove and Poteau, Okla., last week, while Siloam Springs played a benefit game with Fort Smith Southside.

OUR TAKE Heritage 28, Siloam Springs 24

-- Graham Thomas

FS Southside at FS Northside

KICKOFF 7:30 p.m. Friday

RECORDS First game of the season for both teams

COACHES Southside – Kim Dameron; Northside – Felix Curry.

KEY PLAYERS Southside – WR Xander Connor (Sr., 6-4, 195), DL Kage Castling (Sr., 6-2, 205), DB Russell Key (Sr., 6-0,. 160), K Jackson DeLassus (Sr., 5-7, 160), OL Miguel Solis (Sr., 6-1, 300). Northside – QB Pum Savoy (Sr., 6-2, 185), WR T'Kavion King (Sr., 5-9, 165), LB Julius Thomas (Sr., 5-10, 230), CB R.J. Lester (SR., 6-3, 180), WR DeMari Smith (Sr., 5-11, 160).

THE SCOOP Northside and Southside meet for the 62nd time at Northside's historic Mayo-Thompson Stadium on Friday. ... Northside holds a 34-25-2 edge in the series, which dates back to 1965. ... The Grizzlies have won six-straight games in the series, which is the longest winning streak by Northside over Southside since winning seven straight from 1979 through 1985. ... Friday's game marks the debut of Felix Curry as Northside's head coach after taking over for Mike Falleur, who retired after last season. ... Kim Dameron is in his third season as Southside's head coach. ... The game also marks the first for Pum Savoy to start at quarterback for Northside while either George Herrell or Carter Zimmerman will earn their first start as signal caller for the Mavericks.

OUR TAKE Northside 31, Southside 21

-- Leland Barclay

Clarksville at Ozark

KICKOFF 7 p.m. Friday

RECORDS First game of the season for both teams

COACHES Clarksville – Khris Buckner; Ozark – Jeremie Burns

KEY PLAYERS Clarksville – RB Arthur Alvarez (Sr., 6-1, 195), Darius Gregory (Sr., 5-7, 160), OL Matt Colvin (Sr., 6-3, 310), Kash Walker (Sr., 5-8, 205), DL E.H.Shee (Sr., 5-9, 220). Ozark – RB Eli Masingale (Sr., 6-0, 195), QB Landon Wright (Sr., 5-9, 175), OL Hunter Collums (Sr., 6-0, 280), LB Jordan Cross (Sr., 5-9, 170). OL Drew Meador (Sr., 6-1, 230).

THE SCOOP The two schools meet for the 90th time overall on Friday and for the 76th straight season with Clarksville holding a 44-39-6 edge in the series, according to Ozark historian Bronson Ruston. ... They are the most common opponent for each school. ... Ozark has won five of the last six meetings, but last year's game was decided by a single point with Ozark winning, 14-13, in overtime. ... Buckner begins his seventh season as head coach at his alma mater, Clarksville, while Burns, an Alma native, begins his 12th season as head coach of the Hillbillies. ... Offenses for both teams prefer to run the football and control the clock. ... The game will feature three players with over 1,000 yards rushing last year in Clarksville RB Arthur Alvarez, and Ozark RB Eli Masingale and QB Landon Wright, all of whom are seniors.

OUR TAKE Ozark 21, Clarksville 20

-- Leland Barclay