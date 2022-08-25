Remembering Rogers: Hales reports on memories of teaching legend Grace Hill

In conjunction with the start of the new school year, the Rogers Historical Museum has a "Back to School" exhibit (Aug. 27-Oct. 29) that looks at ways families prepared for their children to go to school at the turn of the 20th century, told via guided tours of the 1895 Hawkins House. This exhibit inspired me to review the memories of Grace Hill, an educator who began teaching in 1946 and continued until she retired from the Rogers school system in 1981. Hill spoke at the Rogers History Club on May 19, 2011, and recounted flawlessly the history and expansion of Rogers' schools during her lifetime. All of the meetings of the Rogers History Club from its beginning until today were audio recorded by the museum. I listened to her amazing memories and thought how fortunate we were to have this living encyclopedia of information about our schools. Hill was introduced by one of her former students, John Wayne Ford. Here are excerpts from that talk:

"I taught 41 years in Springdale and Rogers. I was born in Kingston on the Kings River. At the time there was no electricity in the area, no plumbing in houses, but we got along. That is the way people lived at the time. My grandfather had Bunch Store in Kingston and started the Bank of Kingston and was president of the bank. My father was cashier at the bank and owned a wagon spoke manufacturing business. He was also president of the school board. In 1928, he decided spokes were not going to be needed in the future, so he bought part of a Model A Ford dealership in Oscaleta, Kan., so we moved to Kansas when I was a freshman in high school.

"The Depression came, and those Kansas farmers could not afford to buy a Model A Ford -- and it only cost $495. Dad realized that the motor car company in Kansas would not support our family, so when I was a senior in high school, he bought a motor company in Anderson, Mo. We moved to Anderson until 1932, when we moved back to Arkansas. We lived in Rogers, Springdale and Fayetteville areas, and my brother and I started at the University of Arkansas. I completed all of my courses in three years, including my student teaching requirements.

"I interviewed for a teaching job in Springdale, but the superintendent told me that they might be interested in me if they couldn't find someone else with some experience. I felt terrible because I thought I would never get a job because I had no experience. Luckily, he called back and said that I could have the job with three requirements: I had to have a teacher's certificate; I had to have receipts showing that I had paid my poll tax; and I must live in Springdale. Well, I was only 20, so I was not old enough to vote, so no poll tax receipt. I got an exemption and signed a contract to teach for $52.50 a month for nine months or less than $500 per year. Springdale was having financial problems, and one month I only got $30. However, it was a great place to teach in a school that is still there next to the Jones Center. It had six classrooms with a teaching principal. We walked to school and carried our lunches. The second year I got a raise to $55 per month. The fourth year I got another raise to $57.50 per month.

"I had a boyfriend from Rogers, and we were married in 1939. I wanted to do some substitute teaching, but there were not many substitutes. If a teacher was absent, the teacher had to pay for her substitute. I talked to Mr. Birch Kirksey, the superintendent, but he didn't give me much hope. However, we were having Sunday dinner with family, and a car stopped in front of the house. It was Mr. Kirksey, and he wanted me to start teaching the next day at Lowell School for the first and second grades. The hired teacher had eloped and left. I was reluctant to do it but decided to try. The Lowell school at that time was a two-story brick building about three blocks east of the present school. My classroom was a dark, dismal room with a box of supplies and a wood stove. The students came in and with the help of the second graders, we got the names of all of the students and somewhat organized. I always felt guilty because I didn't have time to prepare for the class. When lunch time came, the students grabbed their lunch and went out to the playground to eat. There was a hand pump out there so they did have some nice cool water. There were two outhouses in the back of the school. I finished that year but didn't think that I did a very good job, so, I became a stay-at-home mom for five years.

"My husband was drafted for World War II, and I went back to Springdale to live with my folks. All of my family was in the service, my husband, my brothers, and my sister. Luckily, they all came back. Mr. Kirksey had a son that did not come back.

"After teaching again for a while in Springdale, I came back to Rogers and asked Mr. Kirksey if there were any openings. He told me to fill out an application. This was the first time that I ever filled out an application -- before you just talked to the principal and he hired you or not. Mr. Kirksey said that I would have a position in Rogers, but he asked me a strange question. He knew that my son, Jackie, was starting the first grade. He asked if my son was ill, what would my plans be? I replied that I would cross that bridge when I got to it. It never came up, for Jackie went all 12 years without missing a day of school.

"I was assigned to teach at Central Ward School, which had only 10 classrooms. The other elementary schools in the Rogers School District were Little Flock, New Hope (where Bob Maloney Ford used to be at the corner of New Hope and Eighth streets), Maple Grove, Sunnyside, Lowell and Garfield. Many of the surrounding schools had been consolidated into Rogers, so I was the only sixth grade teacher and had 70 students enrolled. We had a shortage of classrooms, so we had 'rolling classrooms.' When one class left for another subject like music, a new batch of students moved into the room for their subject. All rooms were filled all of the time.

"At that time, the teacher had many responsibilities. She taught all of the required courses, but she also taught manners and was a PE teacher, nurse, art teacher, librarian and counselor. But she didn't have to teach music because we always had a music teacher.

"One year our principle wanted someone to talk to Mr. Kirksey about the overcrowding. I was chosen to bring it to his attention, like he didn't already know it. He responded something like this, 'You should consider it a privilege to come in contact with so many children during the day.'

"At the time, we didn't know it, but there were plans to build a new school on the old Kruse farm on South Fifth Street. Southside was completed in 1951. While I was running an errand at Mr. Kirksey's office, he casually asked if I had picked out a classroom at the new Southside School? I was shocked and asked if I was going to Southside? So that is how I became a sixth grade teacher at Southside. It had 12 classrooms, an auditorium, lunchroom and an office. There was no air conditioning and only trouble with that building was that in the morning the hot sun beat down on the glass walls of the classrooms on the east side and in the evening it beat down on the classes on the west side. In that first year, one of the activities was on the last period on Friday, we all went out to the playground and picked up rocks. That playground was really rocky.

"About this time, they closed Maple Grove, Droke School, Prairie Creek, and War Eagle. All of those students and teachers came to Southside."

Grace Hill's story about her experiences was so interesting that I did not want to shorten her talk due to space limitations. It will continue next month.

James F. Hales is an author and local historian. Email him at jfhales@aol.com.