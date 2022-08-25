Roomies square off in practice

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas defensive end Jashaud Stewart and offensive lineman Ty'Kieast Crawford see each other at home after practice.

The two have been roommates since last year when Crawford transferred from North Carolina-Charlotte.

During practice, they sometimes go against each other in drills of scrimmage work.

"I'm going to be honest, nobody can really match Jashaud Stewart's effort," Crawford said. "I like the way he plays. He's strong. You can tell he is.

"Once he gets into your chest, you might want to make sure you get your hands on him because if you don't, he's already going to be by you."

Stewart had praise for Crawford's technique.

"I'd say with Ty, once he gets his hands on you, it's pretty hard to get him off," Stewart said. "I feel like he's pretty good with his feet. He's getting pretty good at pass protection."

Personnel update

Offensive lineman Brady Latham missed a second consecutive practice Wednesday with an undisclosed injury and receiver Jadon Haselwood was also not seen during the brief media viewing window for the shortened practice.

Ketron Jackson Jr. ran in the slot position with the starters, Haselwood's usual place, and Matt Landers and Warren Thompson were the other wideouts with the top unit.

Beaux Limmer again moved to left guard in Latham's place and Ty'Kieast Crawford had a second day in a row playing up with the first team at Limmer's normal right guard slot.

Members of the media entered practice just as the first offense began its fastball start, and there were a lot of run plays. KJ Jefferson completed a pass to tight end Trey Knox.

Tailback Dominique Johnson, backup center Marcus Henderson, receiver Jaedon Wilson wore green no-contact jerseys for the third day this week.

'Model' man

It's clear quarterback KJ Jefferson has respect for offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kendal Briles' system and personality and the way he accepts player input.

"Me and Coach Briles, we'll meet one-on-one and just talk and break down what coverage they're in, where you think the ball should go, what play should we call in this situation," Jefferson said. "So, being able to get in, we just pick each other's brains and just give each other thoughts on certain scenarios and certain plays. I would say the consistency just comes from there."

Jefferson said he looks up to Briles.

"The type of man he is, not even just the coach, but the type of man he is and the way he interacts with us and his family, his kids," Jefferson said. "I just want to model myself after that. Seeing how he just goes about his business each and every day as a professional, I just want to model myself after that."

Bowl projections

247Sports.com released its preseason bowl projection for the Razorbacks this week. The website is calling for Arkansas to play Minnesota in the Citrus Bowl on Jan 2.

CBSSports.com's Jerry Palm has the Razorbacks matched up against Miami in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 30.

ESPN.com's Mark Schlabach and Kyle Bonagura had interesting projections, with the latter predicting Arkansas will play TCU in the Liberty Bowl and Schlabach predicting a return to Tampa for the Razorbacks to play Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl, formerly the Outback Bowl, on Jan. 2.

College Football News is calling for an Arkansas-Baylor matchup in the Texas Bowl on Dec. 28.

Schedule change

Coach Sam Pittman, speaking at a Hawgs Illustrated Sports Club luncheon on Wednesday, said the Razorbacks will hold their mock game Friday instead of Saturday as originally planned.

Arkansas had a shorter workout in spider pads Wednesday in advance of a full-pad practice today which will mark the first full-scale implementation of the game plans for the season opener against Cincinnati in nine days.

"Saturday we'll come back and have a normal Tuesday practice," Pittman said, laying out the schedule up to the opener. "Sunday is always their day off. And then Monday will be a Tuesday [practice], Tuesday will be a Wednesday and then we'll go our two Thursday practices, then we'll see what happens."

Challenge 'D'

From time to time, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kendal Briles will line up across from receivers to play a defensive back for the player to read and make a route adjustment.

A reporter asked Briles about "challenging" the receivers.

"It's not a challenge to them, I can assure you," Briles said. "It's a challenge for me, I'm probably going to need the ice tub after this. Just different routes we're doing on there, trying to get those guys a look. They've got different options so I'm just trying to give them a look."

Jackson on rise

Sophomore defensive end Landon Jackson, a transfer from LSU, was credited with two sacks in Saturday's scrimmage.

"He's a long, long guy," offensive tackle Dalton Wagner said. "He's a long rusher. He's got the ability to create separation on the edge that some D-ends aren't able to do.

"He does a great job with speed to power as well. I think we had a pull play today where he might've gotten into one of our guards pretty good. His ability to kind of extend on that edge is really, really good. He's got a lot of power out there.

"I think as he progresses more, as he develops his speed to bend and really press that edge, he's going to be an excellent pass rusher."

Soft spot

Offensive line coach Cody Kennedy said he can relate to the walk-ons he coaches because he was a walk-on at Southeastern Louisiana, where he played from 2008-11.

"I've got a soft spot in my heart because I was a walk-on," Kennedy said. "I keep track of those guys and keep them motivated.

"Brooks Edmonson out of Bryant, he's got a future. Ky Hamilton and Brock Burns, they're going to be valuable guys."

Josh Street, a walk-on from Bentonville, has been slowed by an ankle injury, but he has gotten some work at second-team center.

"If we were making bets, I didn't think Street would be in the position he's in right now," Kennedy said. "But he is because he's worked his tail off to get there and he earned it."