Seattle’s Kirby starts with 24 consecutive strikes

SEATTLE -- Mariners right-hander George Kirby set a major league record by throwing 24 consecutive strikes to start the game and fellow Seattle rookie Julio Rodriguez reached a new level, but Ildemaro Vargas hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning that lifted the Washington Nationals to a 3-1 win Wednesday.

Kirby, who played for the Arkansas Travelers to start the season, gave up five hits and one run before throwing his first ball to Joey Meneses in the third. Kirby topped the mark of 21 consecutive strikes to open by Joe Musgrove for Pittsburgh against St. Louis in 2018.

"I looked up at 15 or 16, and I was like 'Oh, man,' " Kirby said.

Rodriguez hit his 20th home run, tying it at 1 in the eighth. The 21-year-old sensation who put on quite a show at the All-Star Home Run Derby became the fourth rookie in big league history with 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases in the same season, joining Mitchell Page (1977 Athletics), Ellis Burks (1987 Red Sox) and Marty Cordova (1995 Twins).

"I'm happy about it," Rodriguez said. "Not a lot of people do it all the time."

Rodriguez leads all rookies in home runs and has stolen 23 bases.

The teams split its brief two-game series, with Seattle winning three of four this year after sweeping Washington in a doubleheader July 13. The Mariners hold the third and final spot in the AL wild-card race while the Nationals have the worst record in the majors.

Vargas homered with two outs off Paul Sewald (3-4), who had not given up an earned run since July 26. It was his third home run of the year, two of them for Washington after he began the year with the Chicago Cubs.

"Super excited in that moment," Vargas said through a translator. "Anything I can do to help the team win. I'm here to do the little things and take advantage of the opportunities."

ATHLETICS 3, MARLINS 2 (10) Skye Bolt led off the 10th with a sacrifice fly to score automatic runner David MacKinnon and Oakland beat Miami to avoid a three-game sweep.

GUARDIANS 7, PADRES 0 Cal Quantrill (10-5) shut down his former team through seven brilliant innings, All-Star Jose Ramirez homered in consecutive at-bats, and rookie Oscar Gonzalez connected again as AL Central-leading Cleveland completed a two-game sweep of San Diego.

RANGERS 16, ROCKIES 4 Martin Perez (10-4) threw six scoreless innings and Nathaniel Lowe homered and drove in five runs as Texas pounded Colorado.

ROYALS 5, DIAMONDBACKS 3 Bobby Witt Jr. homered during a five-run rally in the seventh inning, leading Brady Singer (7-4) and Kansas City over Arizona.

TIGERS 6, GIANTS 1 Matt Manning (1-1) threw six scoreless innings and Detroit scored all six of its runs in the fifth to split a two-game series with San Francisco.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 14, PIRATES 2 Kyle Wright (16-5) allowed two hits over seven efficient innings, Matt Olson hit a grand slam and Atlanta drilled Pittsburgh to complete a three-game sweep.

CUBS 7, CARDINALS 1 Zach McKinstry homered and drove in three runs, helping Chicago beat St. Louis.

DODGERS 12, BREWERS 6 Andrew Heaney (2-1) struck out 10 in six innings and Austin Barnes homered and drove in four runs as Los Angeles beat Milwaukee.

PHILLIES 7, REDS 5 J.T. Realmuto homered, Rhys Hoskins drove in three runs and Philadelphia beat Cincinnati.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ASTROS 5, TWINS 3 Jose Altuve hit a leadoff home run and Trey Mancini added a two-run shot to back up another quality start by Framber Valdez, and Houston held on for a win over Minnesota.

BLUE JAYS 3, RED SOX 2 (10) George Springer got three hits, including a 10th-inning double on the first pitch from Boston reliever Ryan Brasier that scored automatic runner Jackie Bradley Jr. and lifted Toronto over the Red Sox.

RAYS 4, ANGELS 3 (11) Harold Ramirez had an RBI double in the 11th inning and scored the winning run on a throwing error to lift Tampa Bay over Los Angeles.

WHITE SOX 5, ORIOLES 3 Lucas Giolito pitched impressively into the seventh inning, Gavin Sheets twice came through with the bases loaded to help Chicago over Baltimore.





Wednesday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Atlanta 14, Pittsburgh 2

Philadelphia 7, Cincinnati 5

Chicago Cubs 7, St. Louis 1

LA Dodgers 12, Milwaukee 6

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Toronto 3, Boston 2 (10)

Chicago White Sox 5, Baltimore 3

Tampa Bay 4, LA Angels 3 (11)

Houston 5, Minnesota 3

INTERLEAGUE

Detroit 6, San Francisco 1

Texas 16, Colorado 4

Oakland 3, Miami 2 (10)

Cleveland 7, San Diego 0

Washington 3, Seattle 1

Kansas City 5, Arizona 3





Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez is congratulated by Carlos Santana in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)



Washington Nationals' Ildemaro Vargas hits a two-run home run off Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Paul Sewald during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Seattle. The Nationals won 3-1. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)



Washington Nationals' Nelson Cruz hits an RBI-single off Seattle Mariners starting pitcher George Kirby during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)



Seattle Mariners rightfielder Mitch Haniger cannot get to a homerun ball hit by Washington Nationals' Ildemaro Vargas during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

